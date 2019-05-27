Young Voters Out to Save the World Might Just Save Europe From Populist Madness

BERLIN—A series of student-made film clips played in cinemas across Germany in the run-up to Sunday’s European Parliament elections. They targeted young people with simple ideas about choosing to do the right thing for the environment, even if it wasn’t all that easy: a boy opens the trash can to clear his plate before reconsidering and eating every leftover scrap in his kitchen; a girl is cycling along an empty field at dawn to catch a bus to Paris; a kid stretches reluctantly in his bathing suit before turning on the tap for an ice cold shower. ...

The message: “Everyone has a choice but not everyone has a vote: Make the European election about climate.”

Across Europe, inspired by such messages—and fearful about the world they are inheriting from profligate politicians—that is precisely what young people set out to do. And if there are real lessons to be learned here (ones that may well be relevant in the United States), it is that politicians ignore young voters at their peril, and climate change is the issue that mobilizes a great many of them.

The results in the European elections were striking.

The public is weary of the established mainstream center-left and center-right parties. Everybody knows that. But much of the reporting and punditry suggested the result at the European polls would be sweeping gains for radical right-wing populist parties, some of them redolent of pre-World War II fascism, whose stated intent is to weaken the E.U. from within.

Instead, it was the Liberals and the Greens who stole the moment, and the political momentum, holding the populist tide in check everywhere except in Italy. The right-wing parties gained ground, true, but nothing like as much as had been expected.

The Greens, with double-digit scores in most of Europe’s biggest countries, secured 71 seats in the European Parliament, up from 52 seats five years ago. In Germany, Ireland, Finland, and France, Green parties surged. Even in Britain amid Brexit chaos, the Greens scored more than 11 percent of the vote, which put them ahead of the shattered Tory Party.

“To see The Green Party beating the Conservatives so far in these elections is truly amazing,” Alexandra Phillips, Green Party candidate for South East England, told AFP. “Something seismic is happening in British and European politics.”

The practical implications are significant. Given “the uptick of nationalism and populism,” the Belgian Green MEP Philippe Lamberts said, “to forge a stable European Union the Greens are going to be indispensable.”

Since a United Nations report last year predicted that there were only 12 years left to avoid climate catastrophe, students have been walking out of class across Europe to demand that their governments honor commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement. “Fridays for the Future” often become massive demonstrations.

Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden emerged as an iconic leader, and addressed the European Parliament herself last month. She blasted lawmakers for their repeated emergency summits about Brexit when there has been no emergency summit about “the breakdown of the climate and environment."

Even mainstream parties that previously paid little attention to the climate crisis tried to get on the right side of the issue, but far right nationalists, not so much.

“Many politicians across political parties reacted to people’s concerns on climate change in their campaigns,” says Annika Hedberg from the European Policy Center. “However, we also saw politicization of the fight against climate change, with some populist voices even suggesting that nothing needs to change.”

Zoe Kappel, a 16-year-old organizer in Berlin of school strikes for the climate is certain about the issue mobilizing the young : “Climate change was the theme of the European elections and I’d say it wouldn’t have been without us.” But the issue obviously is bigger than that, and the movement has to be as well. “Climate change isn’t just happening in Europe, it’s happening in the whole world,” says Kappel.

On Friday, kids walked out of class in 125 countries. The teens who organize the rallies communicate internationally via WhatsApp, Discord and conference calls on Zoom. “If a politician sees people protesting all over the world, they can see that the climate crisis is not just a problem for their state or party, it’s something that involves everybody on the planet,” says Kappel.