Young Wayne County man charged in father's slaying now accused of battering guards

RICHMOND, Ind. — A 19-year-old Wayne County man charged with killing his father nearly three years ago is now accused of battering correction officers in the county jail.

James Beau Burkhart, of Centerville, was charged last week in Wayne Superior Court 1 with two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

According to an affidavit, Burkhart was "participating in recreational activities" in a dayroom in the jail on Oct. 22 when he was observed "misusing an approved handheld electronic communication device" supplied to inmates.

Jail officers returned the Centerville residen to his cell and demanded he surrender the device.

The prisoner refused, according to the court document, and in an ensuing struggle struck two officers.

More: Deputies: Wayne County jail attack left prisoner with fractured skull, brain bleed

One suffered a concussion and a bloody nose, while the other was left with bruises on his face and jaw.

Burkhart was subdued after being shocked with an electronic stun device, the affidavit said.

A trial date has not yet been set in that Superior Court 1 case.

Burkhart is set to stand trial Jan. 29, in Superior Court 1, on the murder count filed against him in December 2020.

He was 16 when he was arrested in the shooting death of his father, 51-year-old James Jason Burkhart.

According to an affidavit in that case, audio from a surveillance camera indicated the teen had shot his father because of how the elder Burkhart had treated his son's mother.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Wayne County teen awaiting trial for murder accused of battering guards