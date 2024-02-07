Young Wayne County man convicted of murder in father's slaying

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County jury this week found a young Centerville man guilty of murder in the shooting death of his father.

The trial of James Beau Burkhart, now 19, began last week in Wayne Superior Court 1. The jury returned its guilty verdict on Monday.

A hearing at which Judge Charles Todd will sentence the teenager has not yet been scheduled. In Indiana, a murder conviction carries a standard 55-year sentence.

The younger Burkhart was 16 when he was arrested in the shooting death of 51-year-old James Jason Burkhart.

According to an affidavit in the case, audio from a surveillance camera indicated the teen had shot his father because of how the elder Burkhart had treated his son's mother.

James Jason Burkhart was found mortally wounded — in the Centerville home of a family friend — on Dec. 15, 2020. The murder charge against his son was filed six days later.

Last November, the younger Burkhart was charged with two felony counts of battery after he was accused of attacking two correctional officers in the Wayne County Jail.

According to an affidavit, Burkhart was "participating in recreational activities" in a dayroom in the jail on Oct. 22 when he was observed "misusing an approved handheld electronic communication device" supplied to inmates.

A struggle then ensued, with one officer suffering a concussion and a bloody nose, while the other was left with bruises on his face and jaw.

Burkhart's trial in that case is set for May 7, also in Superior Court 1.

