Young widow pushing for more arrests, one year after her husband was murdered in DeKalb County

A young widow is pushing for more arrests, one year after her husband’s murder.

DeKalb County police found Peter McGrath on Mecklinburg Place in Decatur near Towers High School around 12:30 a.m. on June 5, 2022.

McGrath owned his own locksmith company, and his wife, Amber McGrath, said he had just taken a call for a job In Decatur at around 8 p.m. the night before.

“He quoted the job, and he went and that was the last time I ever saw him,” McGrath told Channel 2 Action News.

When police found her husband, he was dead inside his work van, and the van was on fire. McGrath’s wife said someone had stolen his gun, electronics, and locksmith tools.

Less than two weeks later, police confirmed they arrested a teenager in connection to his death.

“There are at least two more men and a woman that were involved in this,” said Amber. “The 16-year-old, now 17-year-old, is not talking, and you know there’s just more to it, and it seems like the more I find out, the worse that it gets.”

Amber met WSB Tonight’s Courtney Francisco at the spot where police found her husband’s burning work van a year earlier.

She shared photos and videos of him interacting with their four children.

Their youngest was six months old when he died. McGrath pointed out that this Sunday will mark their second Father’s Day without him.

“My kids want to get some balloons and have a cake tomorrow,” cried McGrath. “So, whatever they need, I’ll do for them, but I don’t have anybody to celebrate on Father’s Day, and neither do my kids. That’s why I fight so hard is for my children. My children deserve to know that these bad people will be caught.”

She said the 16-year-old arrested last year has since moved to the adult jail system.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County to confirm and received the following:

“We have forwarded this investigation to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution. There were no additional arrests made and we are not looking for additional suspects. The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the incident which is why his name was not released. We are not able to release his name at this time.”

