Young woman, 19, dies after being hit by teen driver of pickup truck in Queens: police

A 16-year-old driver struck and killed a 19-year-old woman as he pulled his pickup truck into a Queens auto repair shop, police said Friday.

Victim Sara Perez, 19, was on the sidewalk along Northern Blvd. near 107th St. in Jackson Heights about 4:50 p.m. Thursday when the teen motorist rammed into her with a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Perez was around the corner from her home when she was hit, cops said.

EMS rushed Perez to Elmhurst Hospital, but she couldn’t be saved.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.