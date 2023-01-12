Young woman charged with firing gun from moving van, killing Amiya Paige in York

A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a rental van, fired a 9mm gun from the vehicle, killing 18-year-old Amiya Paige while she walked with friends on New Year's Eve in York, according to police.

Alajah Elizabeth Holmes of the 800 block of Linden Avenue has been charged with criminal homicide. She turned herself in on Jan. 6 and is being held at York County Prison without bail, according to York City Police and court records.

Video and audio surveillance captured the shooting in the area of the 300 block of West Jackson Street during the early morning hours of Dec. 31, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Gunfire came from a white U-Haul van, traveling west on Jackson Street, and someone in a breezeway returned fire.

Police issued an alert through York County 911 for law enforcement to be on the lookout for the van. A Springettsbury Township Police officer spotted it on Mount Rose Avenue and followed it to an apartment complex. While waiting for backup, the officer saw a passenger get out of the van. Police later detained the driver and seized the vehicle.

The driver told police that he and Holmes rode his dirt bike on Dec. 30, and he dropped her off at the apartment complex around 11 p.m. She called him 30 minutes later and asked him to return and pick her up. She wanted him to drive her into York to fight someone, the affidavit states.

Holmes gave him directions to West Jackson Street, the driver told police. She was communicating with someone on her phone, but he didn't know who it was or the reason for the argument. The argument continued to escalate as they were driving. At one point, Holmes said "they" were going to jump her, the affidavit states.

The driver parked the van in the area, and they waited for the other party to arrive.

After waiting for some time, Holmes said she saw the other group and directed him to drive slowly past them, the affidavit states. As the van crossed over South Newberry Street, Holmes rolled down the front passenger window, pulled out a gun and fired at the group.

The driver told police he was shocked by what had occurred and fled from the area. He said he never fired a gun, and had no idea that Holmes had a gun, the affidavit states.

He said Holmes ran from the van before Springettsbury Township Police officers could approach.

Police also interviewed a witness who was with the victim. She described the woman who fired from the van as they were walking. They tried to run, but Amiya was hit, the affidavit states.

Police were told the group did not have any issues and did not have plans to meet any other parties, the affidavit states.

