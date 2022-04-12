Young woman charged with murder for her role in fatal shooting at Bronx Dunkin’ Donuts

A young woman has been charged with murder in the killing of a Jamaican immigrant after a bizarre argument in a Bronx Dunkin’ Donuts last month.

Santiana Rodriguez, 18, of Brooklyn, was busted Monday and charged in the slaying of 24-year-old Stephaun Stewart.

Police are still looking for a male accomplice, who they believe pulled the trigger during the deadly confrontation.

Stewart — who workers described as a regular at the Dunkin’ Donuts on E. Gun Hill Road near Mattie Harris Place in Williamsbridge — stood in line on March 18 to buy an iced coffee just before 1:30 p.m.

As he approached the register, Rodriguez, who police said was also in line, asked: “Why are you coming so close to me? Why are you looking at my face? My boyfriend is outside,” workers recounted.

He said nothing, and she left before he did — but two blocks away, a man believed to be Rodriguez’s boyfriend shot him in the chest, on Holland Ave. near E. 213th St., police and sources said.

In an interview last month, Stewart’s aunt, who didn’t give her name, said he dreamed of opening up his own restaurant one day.

“He’s like a lively person, he danced a lot, he loves to cook,” she said. “Cooking is his No. 1 thing. He’s a very good cook.”

“It makes no sense,” she said of his slaying. “It could happen to anyone. Anyone going into the coffee shop ... it literally could happen to anyone. It could happen in the train station, it could happen anywhere because people are crazy.”

She said she’s learned to keep her distance from people. “Actually he literally walked away from them. They still followed him. So sometimes you don’t know what. You walk away, they will still trail you. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”

Rodriguez awaits arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.