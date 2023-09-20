Young woman claiming to have mental health crisis cuts 60-year old inside Fresno CVS store

A young woman experiencing a mental health breakdown randomly attacked another woman with a knife inside a Fresno CVS store, according to Fresno police.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at the CVS store near the intersection of Milburn and Herndon avenues in northwest Fresno.

Police said a 20-year-old walked up to a 60-year-old woman with a knife and tried attacking her. When the 60-year-old ran off, the young woman chased after her inside the store and two eventually fell to the ground while tangled.

The 60-year-old woman suffered a cut to her upper back, which later was determined to be a non-life threatening injury upon being transported with Fresno Community Regional Medical Center.

The victim’s injury, however, might have been worse if not for a CVS employee and a customer inside the store intervening to prevent the suspect from causing more harm.

The suspect was detained by the employee and customer until police arrived.

Officers then placed the 20-year-old suspect on a mental health hold, as well as charged her with assault with a deadly weapon.

Lt. Zeb Price said the suspect told officers she was having a mental health crisis.

Both the suspect and victim each stated that they did not know each other.