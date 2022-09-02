Young woman dead after shooting in Duquesne, police say

A young woman is dead after a shooting in the city of Duquesne, police say.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police and medics were sent to the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue at around 5:13 p.m.

Authorities found a victim shot at the scene. The victim later died at the scene.

Police said the victim was a passenger inside of a burgundy Chevy Cruze when the shooting happened.

