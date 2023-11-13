Young woman found dead in Orange County

Authorities in Orange County are investigating after the body of a woman believed to be in her 20’s was found Sunday morning, officials announced.

Officers with Laguna Beach Police Department responded after a construction worker discovered the woman’s body “down in a secluded location” at around 8:20 a.m. near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue, a news release from the LBPD stated.

Detectives are investigating the death as homicide after finding the circumstances around the incident suspicious.

“We are saddened by this senseless act of violence,” LBPD Chief Jeff Calvert said in the release. “Our detectives are working diligently to bring the suspect(s) to justice.”

Detectives with the Laguna Beach Police Department were investigating after the body of a woman believed to be in her 20’s was discovered Nov. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities added that the identification of the victim, as well a determination on her cause of death, will be handled by the Orange County Coroner’s Division.

Anyone with information about the incidcent is urged to contact LBPD Det. Tanner Flagstad at 949-497-0369 or by email at tflagstad@lagunabeachcity.net.

Anonymous tips can be made through O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or online at O.C. Crime Stoppers.

