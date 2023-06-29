Young woman and her 2-year-old son have been missing for days, SC police say

A search is underway for a missing Midlands woman and her 2-year-old son.

Sophia Vandam, 20, and Matayo Vandam, were publicly reported missing Thursday by Sumter Police Department.

The mother and child have not been seen since June 24, according to police. The Vandams were last seen as they were about to make the 130 mile drive toward their Sumter home from their former residence in Beaufort, police said.

While Sophia and Matayo are missing, her car was found at their home, according to police.

Family members have not heard from Sophia since she left Beaufort, and law enforcement has not been able to make contact with the 20-year-old, police said.

“It is unclear where they might have gone or if they are riding with someone or walking,” police said.

Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Sophia and Matayo’s disappearance.

Anyone who has seen the mother and toddler, or has information about them, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. In the case of an emergency, always call 911.

