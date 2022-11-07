Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say a man also sustained a gunshot wound and drove himself to the hospital. Officers say he has non-life threatening injuries. Both victims are approximately 18 to 20 years of age.

Detectives say there was some sort argument prior to the shooting, but they have limited information about the incident at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.







