Young woman rescued from water by Brick police after wave runner collision

BRICK TOWNSHIP - A young woman was rescued by Brick Township police on Friday after she and her boyfriend collided on their wave runners in the Metedeconk River, according to police.

At 3:56 p.m. on August 11, police Lt.Paul Catalina and Officers Andriy Shevchuk and Carissa Pagnotta were patrolling on the Metedeconk River when they found a young woman in distress, along with an unoccupied wave runner, police said. The woman had been riding on the water craft when she collided with her boyfriend, who was operating another personal water craft, sending her into the water.

She was complaining of pain in her leg, police said, which was later determined to be broken.

Officers used a boat pole to reach the victim and were able to pull her onto the patrol boat, according to police. She was taken to Pier 281 Marina on Princeton Avenue where EMTs then took over, transporting her to the hospital for treatment.

Shevchuk drove the victim's wave runner to the same marina for safe keeping, police said. The New Jersey State Police Marine Unit responded to handle the crash report.

Body camera footage of the incident was redacted by Brick Township Police due to the victim's age.

