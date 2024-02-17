Young woman sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and robbery near DeLand

Fredryonna C. Grimes

A woman who was 17 when she took part in a murder in which the victim’s car was set on fire in the Spring Hill community near DeLand was sentenced on Friday to 40 years in prison, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Fredryonna Grimes, 21, of DeLand, pleaded no contest last month to principal to first-degree murder and principal to robbery with a firearm. She was adjudicated guilty on Friday and sentenced to 40 years in prison by Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III according to the terms of a plea agreement.

Grimes was a Young Guns defendant, an effort in which law enforcement focused on juveniles who use guns to commit violent crimes.

The investigation began on March 19, 2020, when Volusia Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire near DeLand. Jarius Cook, 21, was found dead in the driver’s seat. But it was not the fire that killed him. The medical examiner ruled Cook had died from gunshot wounds to the neck and head.

One of Grimes' co-defendants in that case, Cameron Lane, 21, of DeLand, was sentenced last year to 48 years in prison for Cook’s killing.

Both Grimes and Lane were juveniles at the time of the murder and will receive a sentence review after serving 15 years in prison.

Zachariah U. Sanders, who was 23 and lived in DeLand at the time of Cook’s killing, is also charged in the case with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. The 26-year-old Sander’s case remains open.

Investigators got some help from a witness who came forward on May 20, 2020, and told Volusia Sheriff’s Office investigators that Grimes, Lane, and another person shot Cook. The witness’s description of the shooting checked out with evidence not released to the public.

Less than a month after killing Cook, Grimes and Lane were involved in a separate shooting in DeLand. DeLand Police arrested them and they were charged with attempted first-degree murder. Each was sentenced to 20 years in prison in that case. The sentences for Grimes and Lane in the Cook case will run concurrently with the sentences in the attempted murder case.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Young woman gets 40 years in prison for murder, robbery near DeLand