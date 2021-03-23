Younger crypto investors do it for 'thrills', UK financial watchdog says

  • FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture
  • FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph
1 / 2

Younger crypto investors do it for 'thrills', UK financial watchdog says

FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on motherboard in this illustration picture
Huw Jones
·2 min read

By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Thrill-seeking younger people are turning to online apps to invest in high-risk crypto-assets and foreign exchange even though most are unable to absorb big losses, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday.

The FCA said findings from its research showed that a new, younger and more diverse group of consumers are getting involved in higher risk investments. They tend to be female, under 40 and from a BAME background, using social media for tips and news, the FCA said.

Regulators in Europe and the UK have already issued several warnings to consumers about the risks of losing all their money from highly volatile investments like bitcoin, which has surged to record highs.

Online trading has also increased during the pandemic that has forced people to stay at home during several lockdowns.

"The research found that for many investors, emotions and feelings such as enjoying the thrill of investing, and social factors like the status that comes from a sense of ownership in the companies they invest in, were key reasons behind their decisions to invest," the FCA said in a statement.

Challenge, competition and novelty are more important than conventional, more functional reasons for investing like wanting to make their money work harder or save for their retirement, the FCA said.

"We are worried that some investors are being tempted - often through online adverts or high-pressure sales tactics - into buying higher-risk products that are very unlikely to be suitable for them," said Sheldon Mills, the FCA's executive director for consumer and competition.

The FCA said it was also launching on Tuesday a campaign to "disrupt" investors' journeys by driving them to the high-return investments webpage, which covers key questions consumers should ask before investing.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop frenzy prompts FCA risk warning to young investors

    Study finds that more than four in 10 young investors do not view 'losing some money' as risk even though their entire capital is at risk.

  • GameStop loses second senior exec as shakeup deepens

    This is the second executive departure at GameStop since it tapped Cohen to spearhead a transition to e-commerce. Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell is stepping down this month. Hamlin, who had previously served as the company's chief marketing officer, had been in his current position since June 2019.

  • When It Comes to Space Company IPOs, You Must SPAC It

    2020 was the year of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO -- and 2021 is probably going to be even better. According to SPACInsider.com, no fewer than 248 SPACs filed for IPO last year, going public with the sole intent of finding a hot private company to buy and bring public in a reverse merger. Not even one full quarter into 2021, we've already seen nearly as many SPAC IPOs this year as last year.

  • Exclusive: Rejecting U.S. peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a U.S. proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters. Ghani will unveil his proposal at an international gathering in Turkey next month, signalling his refusal to accept Washington's plan for his elected government to be replaced by an interim administration, the officials said. Washington, which agreed last year to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by May 1 after nearly two decades, is pressing for a peace deal to end war between the government and the Taliban.

  • Fed's Powell: Public should understand risks of Bitcoin

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that the U.S. public needs to understand the risks behind Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, even as the central bank itself is studying the potential costs and benefits of a digital dollar. Powell said the Fed prefers to call crypto coins “crypto assets,” because their volatility undermines their ability to store value, a basic function of a currency. “They’re highly volatile, see Bitcoin, and therefore not really useful as a store of value,” Powell said in remarks to a virtual summit hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.

  • GameStop Q4 Earnings Not To Be As Impressive As The Increase In Shares

    Gravity-defying GameStop, which has seen a stellar rise in its stock price of more than 2,640% in 2021, is not expected to report impressive results on Tuesday when it will announce both fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings after the market closes.

  • GameStop says chief customer officer Frank Hamlin to step down after transition period ending March 31

    Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. said Tuesday that Frank M. Hamlin, its chief customer officer, will leave the company after a transition period ending March 31. GameStop announced the news in a regulatory filing. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings after the bell Tuesday, its first since a Reddit-fueled rally that sent the stock up more than 1,641% in just a few days in January as traders used social-media platforms and no-fee apps like Robinhood to egg each other on into creating a short squeeze. GameStop is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35, or $88 million, on $2.211 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, according to the consensus estimates of six analysts surveyed by FactSet. Those estimates have been steadily falling from October, when consensus estimates foresaw EPS of $1.80 on revenue of $2.52 billion in the fourth quarter. Shares were down 0.1% premarket, but have gained 932% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 7%.

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Biden fills out Cabinet faster than both Trump and Obama as Senate confirms Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary

    Every confirmed Biden official has garnered at least a measure of bipartisan support

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Citizen journalist faces criticism for livestreaming Boulder mass shooting

    In the video, one person can be seen lying on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground

  • Elgin Baylor, Lakers legend and former Clippers executive, dies at 86

    Elgin Baylor, the Los Angeles Lakers' first superstar and one of the greatest players in NBA history, died Monday, the Lakers announced. He was 86.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Russia and China lash out at 'destructive' US in united front against West

    China and Russia on Tuesday lashed out at the “destructive” behaviour of the United States and called for a UN Security Council summit to establish stability between global superpowers. The rare show of diplomatic unity came after a Western coalition imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged interment camps in Xinjiang, where as many as a million Uighur Muslims are said to have been held in slave-like conditions. China on Tuesday summoned the British and EU ambassadors over the coordinate sanctions. After meeting in the Chinese city of Guilin, Chinese and Russian foreign ministers on Tuesday called for the permanent members of the UN Security Council to gather for a summit “to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve mankind’s common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability". The statement also urged other countries to refrain from “politicising human rights issues” in a clear reference to the deplorable human rights record of both Moscow and Beijing. Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, said that Moscow and Beijing agree about the “destructive” intentions of the United States which he criticised for “relying on the military and political alliances of the Cold War-era and creating new closed alliances in the same spirit to undermine the UN-centered international legal architecture”. Relations between Moscow and Washington took another hit last week after US President Joe Biden said in an interview that he believed that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was a “killer.” Moscow and Beijing both view recent Western sanctions as “unacceptable,” Mr Lavrov said on Tuesday. “Punishing anyone on the world arena today is just wrong, and using the same methods against Russia and China is simply stupid,” he was quoted as saying. Russia is bracing for a new round of sanctions over what Washington says was meddling in last year’s presidential elections. Moscow has denied any involvement.

  • Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told Fox News he let his adopted son Nestor go on spring break to COVID hotspot Panama CIty

    Gaetz said that he allowed Nestor to have an "abbreviated" spring break, as he had "no real graduation" and couldn't go to prom.

  • A man livestreamed the Boulder grocery store shooting and posted the footage - including shots of motionless bodies - to YouTube

    An active shooting expert told Insider he would "absolutely not" recommend that a civilian enter an active shooting scene and livestream it.