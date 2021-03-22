Younger Gearheads Are Driving Restomod Growth

Steven Symes
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A new report details out how and why this is happening…

Thanks to a new market research report from SEMA, we have confirmation of what we already knew: the popularity of restomod cars is on the rise and you can thank younger gearheads for that. Of those classic car businesses surveyed, 62% said they see an increase in restomods. In fact, they said half the work they do on classic vehicles is a restomod project. Driving this trend are gearheads under 45, with 38% of those surveyed in that age range going for a restomod build. That’s in comparison to only 22% of those aged 46 or older.

Don't believe the hype: the younger generations do like classic cars. Find out more here.

We’re sure someone will find something to complain about here. After all, purists don’t like restomods one bit. But the fact is many gearheads, especially the younger ones, are interested in more power, not having to crank an engine repeatedly to get it running, better handling, not dealing with overheating problems, and securing their ride with modern technology, among other things a restomod provides.

photo credit: Ford
photo credit: Ford

For the report, SEMA clarifies that while it’s traditionally defined classic cars as anything made before 1974, many DMVs and insurance companies consider anything 20-25 years-old as a classic, so that definition is used in the report. SEMA concedes that sky-high values for cars from the horsepower wars of the late 60s to the beginning of the 70s means many younger collectors must by necessity look at more modern vehicles. That’s not even close to shocking to us, but others might find that an earth-shattering revelation.

Also not shocking from the report is that younger gearheads are more likely to shop for cars and parts online. They also tend to interact with other enthusiasts on the internet more. We think you could say the same for literally any hobby under the sun.

Breaking the stereotype, the report also concludes younger classic car owners are more likely to DIY repairs or modifications on their vehicle. They often do the work themselves so they learn new skills, which is admirable and should be encouraged. However, they still leave jobs which require advanced skills or specialized tools to the professionals, so they’re not relying on bubble gum and duct tape to hold everything together.

photo credit: Chevrolet
photo credit: Chevrolet

Despite what some may think and say, younger generations do like cars a lot, so the hobby isn’t dying out like you might have heard. It wasn’t that long ago that major publications, including some car sites, were saying Millennials would rather have an Xbox than a classic car, as if they cost even remotely the same amount. Also, what’s considered a classic by younger generations is shifting dramatically, similarly to how a few decades ago there was a shift in which vehicles were classified as classics while the older generations strongly objected. This is a pattern which will be repeated over and over throughout time.

SEMA estimates at least 9.4 million classic cars are operational and registered to drive on public roads right now. That number is lower than what some other organizations estimate, but it does clearly illustrate that classic vehicle ownership and the hobby surrounding it isn’t as fringe as some would like to portray. It also means attempting to ban older cars from public roads won’t be such a popular move.

Another interesting fact which came out in the survey was that 44% of classic car owners say they want to keep their vehicle forever. In other words, they’re not interested in selling the one they own, even if it’s worth a serious amount of cash. And since most people only own one classic car, they likely won’t acquire another but instead will be content with what they have. Most of us barely have room and resources for one hobby vehicle, let alone a whole stable of them.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • AMG firing back at Porsche with an 800-hp plug-in hybrid GT 73e

    Mercedes-AMG will take a swing at crosstown rival Porsche when it releases a range-topping evolution of the four-door GT powered by an 800-plus-horsepower gasoline-electric system. If the idea of a plug-in GT with supercar-like power sounds familiar, it's likely because Mercedes-AMG previewed the model with a thinly-veiled concept presented at the 2017 edition of the Geneva auto show. At its core, the GT Concept announced the production model; on a secondary level, it illustrated AMG's spin on hybrid technology.

  • This first-year Jeep Grand Cherokee is a '90s time warp, and it's for sale

    Given the ubiquity of the Jeep Grand Cherokee over the past 25+ years, it's easy to forget what a big deal this vehicle was when it was new. Launched with great fanfare at the 1992 Detroit Auto Show — Chrysler president Bob Lutz and Detroit mayor Coleman Young drove it up the steps of Cobo Hall and into the lobby through a plate-glass window. The model was supposed to replace the Cherokee but at the dawn of the modern SUV era, there was plenty of demand for both, with the Cherokee serving as the Grand Cherokee's more-affordable showroom-mate.

  • 'Soul' Deleted Scene: Clubhouse Forgery (Exclusive)

    The Oscar-nominated Pixar film arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on March 23 with five new deleted scenes and more bonus features.

  • Zero Labs wants to turn your classic car into a modern EV — Future Blink

    Electric cars are going vintage

  • 25 Quick, One-Pot Dinners That Will Save Your Monday Night

    Make Monday nights a little easier with these healthy dinner recipes. You’ll need just one pot or pan to make these delicious dinners. And as a bonus, recipes like Sheet-Pan Steak & Potatoes and Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach will be on the table in 35 minutes or less.

  • Montblanc Is Only Making 18 of Its New ‘Lime Gold’ Split-Second Chronographs

    The watchmaker juiced up its $50,000 chrono with an alloy that combines gold, silver and iron.

  • A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

    A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings. The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques. Holding back tears, Khan recalled how she was disowned by her family at 13 and forced into begging.

  • The Neue Klasse Will Shape BMW's Electric Future

    BMW lays out an electrification strategy for the new decade borrowing a name from its past, but gas-engined models aren't going away entirely after 2030.

  • Review: Porsche's $80,000 Taycan EV has fewer features than its 6-figure siblings - but it's just as special

    Don't get thrown off just because this is the "affordable" Porsche Taycan. It's just as much of a tour de force as the more expensive models.

  • Kevin Hart Now Owns SpeedKore Built 1970 Charger With 1000-HP

    This one has seat-belts.

  • A's Matt Olson will be 'frightening' for MLB in 2021, Chris Bassitt says

    Matt Olson continues to mash after his offseason swing adjustment.

  • Humanoid robot Sophia to auction its own NFT artwork

    With brush in hand, Sophia the Robot is creating her latest artwork.{Sophia the Robot} "It's different from a person but complementary. I think I hope I reflect and enhance human creativity. My algorithms output unique patterns that never existed in the world before. So I think the machines can be creative.”A product of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, Sophia plans to auction a series of digital artworks as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in what would be the first NFT artistic collaboration between a human and an advanced AI humanoid robot.Sophia, a humanoid robot known for witty remarks in media interviews since being unveiled in 2016, has created artwork in collaboration with Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, who’s also a partner in Blockchain financial backers Eterna Capital.{Andrea Bonaceto} “What we wanted to really do was to make a statement in the art world and even in the technology world of opening up like a new world where AI robots and humans collaborate, both you know, enhancing each other."Using AI, Sophia is taking elements from Bonaceto’s works, art history, and her own physical drawings to create her art – a process her creator David Hanson describes as “iterative loops of evolution.”{David Hanson} “Here is the evolution of Sophia from emerging as an artwork herself generating artwork. That thing was later inspired by Andrea Bonaceto's artwork through many iterations of art that then fueled more art.”Sophia’s self-portrait “Sophia Instantiation,” a 12-second MP4 file showing the evolution of Bonaceto’s portrait into Sophia’s digital painting, will be offered as an NFT on digital marketplace Nifty Gateway in late March.The latest investment craze, NFTs have a digital signature saved on blockchain that verifies the authenticity and ownership of a digital asset.Miami-based art collector and NFT investor Pablo Fraile, an early buyer of NFT artist Beeple’s work, described Sophia’s art as “very, very profound.”{Pablo Fraile} “But I'm sure that we will see something on a higher-end if it's not breaking some records in my opinion. You know because these is (are) some pieces that I think are very, very profound. Certainly, a six-figure if not seven-figure evaluation for these pieces, a hundred percent.{Sophia the Robot} “I am excited and hope the world likes my artwork. I hope the people like my work and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward.”

  • Ford (F) Reveals Features of 2021 Equator, Battles Chip Crunch

    Ford (F) predicts that chip shortage will hit its 2021 EBIT to the tune of $1-$2.5 billion.

  • PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN’s Director Will Write a Zatanna Film

    Oscar-nominated Promising Young Woman writer and director Emerald Fennell will write the upcoming live-action Zatanna movie for DC Films. The post PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN’s Director Will Write a Zatanna Film appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Andy Cohen shares the craziest reality TV moment he's ever watched

    The Bravo star spoke on TODAY Monday morning about his new series on E! that delves into the history of reality TV.

  • Showdown: 1963 Studebaker Avanti Vs 1969 GTO Judge

    Who will win?

  • Bitcoin’s Price Volatility Expectations Slip to Lowest in 3 Months

    "Falling implied volatility suggests that markets are expecting sideways price action," one analyst said.

  • Everything We Know About THE WITCHER Season 2

    Netflix has picked The Witcher up for a second season, more than a month before the Henry Cavill-led series is set to debut. The post Everything We Know About THE WITCHER Season 2 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Biden says he will take trip to southern border 'at some point'

    The President comments on border 'crisis,' quickly answers reporter questions outside the White House on Sunday.

  • EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad

    The Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad with the games opening in four months. IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television.