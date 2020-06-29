Younger people are a factor in surge of COVID-19 cases, analysis shows

Before Memorial Day, the majority of coronavirus cases were found in people 45 and older.

Now, the opposite is true.

People under 45 made up 42% of cases before Memorial Day weekend but 55% of cases reported since then, a new USA TODAY analysis has found.

The trend holds in places where new cases are surging and in those that are not, according to the analysis of data from 25 states and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rapid growth in coronavirus infections among younger Americans is one factor behind why some states have broken single-day records this week, and it marks a new phase in a U.S. pandemic that first gained widespread attention with a Washington nursing home outbreak in late February and early March.

Although COVID-19 has been known mainly for its impact on seniors, experts said the disease can debilitate patients in young age cohorts as well. And they warned that an expansion in cases among younger people ultimately threatens any vulnerable person with whom they come in contact.

“Inevitably, infection will spread,” said Stephen Kissler, a postdoctoral researcher and epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “So I think that just because infection is currently mostly spreading in young people is not really a reason to breathe a sigh of relief.”

Memorial weekend crowds flocked to Eddy's Bar, part of the Shangri-La resort at Oklahoma's Grand Lake. More

A shift toward younger patients also has ramifications for school officials making decisions in coming months about reopenings, from K-12 to college.

Total cases among people younger than 45 have grown nearly twice as fast as for people 65 and older since late May, USA TODAY's analysis of CDC data shows. The younger the age cohort, the more rapid the pace of growth. Had all age groups experienced the same, lower growth rate as seniors, the country would have added 30% fewer new cases over the past month.

More: Young Americans less likely to social distance as coronavirus cases continue to rise, survey says

Experts say the shift toward younger patients to some degree reflects a change in testing practices. States that have ramped up their testing capacity are better able to identify people with less severe symptoms, who tend to be younger. Contact tracing is also turning up more children of infected adults.

But in most states, disease trackers say, the data show it’s not just a matter of increased detection. Children, young adults and middle-aged people are being infected more often than before Memorial Day.

One possible reason: They have moved out of lockdown mode more readily than seniors as businesses reopen.

Tyler Workman, 24, recently traveled from Seattle to visit a friend and her friend’s sister in Phoenix, where the group went out together a lot, shopping at Nordstrom and eating at restaurants. Just as the trip ended, Workman learned that her friend’s sister had developed COVID-19.

“For me, in Seattle, you don't even see people walking on the street without their masks on. If they see you on the same sidewalk, they’ll cross the street,” she said. “Being in Arizona, younger people weren’t taking the precautions they should be. Pretty much all the bars were packed.”

Arizona is one of the nation's leading coronavirus hotspots.

Some experts speculate that while older Americans have continued to be cautious about exposure and diligent about precautions like wearing masks, younger age groups have been more likely to return to working and to gathering in person without social distancing.

“We have clearly not reached that population well,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County in California and chairperson of the public health committee of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.