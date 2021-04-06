Younger people seem to be contracting more transmissible variants, causing another COVID-19 surge in Michigan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
coronavirus covid hospital chaplain patient intubated
Chaplain Kevin Deegan places his hand on the head of a COVID-19 patient while praying for him at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

  • Michigan is experiencing another surge in coronavirus cases.

  • The surge seems to be attributed to younger people getting infected with variants.

  • CDC director Rochelle Walensky previously warned that the US could experience another surge.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

As the country ramps up its vaccination efforts against COVID-19, Michigan is battling another surge in cases as a result of more transmissible variants, especially among younger people.

Dr. Justin Skrzynski, a coronavirus hospitalist at Beaumont Health's Royal Oak facility, told CNN regular testing still only shows if someone is positive or negative for coronavirus. However, many of the samples that are sent to the state to be tested for mutations have come back showing 40% of patients are infected with the B.1.1.7 variant, which was discovered in the United Kingdom last November.

The variant is more transmissible and studies have suggested it's also deadlier.

Late last month, Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that a fourth surge was on its way as cases, deaths, and hospitalizations began to trickle upwards. "Right now I'm scared," Walensky said during a White House press briefing last month.

On Monday, Walensky said younger people are fueling the latest spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, citing school reopenings and after-school sports.

"We are learning that many outbreaks in young people are related to youth sports and extracurricular activities. According to CDC guidance, these activities should be limited," Walensky said.

Tina Catron, 44, who is hospitalized for COVID-19, told CNN she suspects her family became infected via her kid's soccer league.

"We're not 100% sure," she told CNN, "but we think from the soccer field, with the parents, even though we're all masked up. From the sidelines, everyone's yelling. And I think what happened is my husband was with my son, his soccer game. And he brought it home."

The Detroit News reported last week that COVID-19 cases among kids ages 10 to 19 in the state rose by 133% in the four weeks prior.

The state reported 10,293 new coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths over the past two days. Overall, Michigan has recorded more than 700,000 cases with over 16,000 deaths.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second country after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as politicians stage massive election rallies raising fears of further spreading the virus. India's richest state, home to its commercial capital Mumbai and numerous industries, reported a record 57,074 new cases overnight. The country's daily infections have risen about 12-fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February, when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing.

  • With new aid, schools seek solutions to problems new and old

    With a massive infusion of federal aid coming their way, schools across the U.S. are weighing how to use the windfall to ease the harm of the pandemic — and to tackle problems that existed long before the coronavirus. The assistance that was approved last month totals $123 billion — a staggering sum that will offer some districts several times the amount of federal education funding they receive in a single year. The aid will help schools reopen and expand summer programs to help students catch up on learning.

  • EXPLAINER: Doctor’s testimony details Floyd’s heart activity

    George Floyd had “pulseless electrical activity” and his heart wasn’t beating when he arrived at a Minneapolis hospital, a doctor testified Monday. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld was on duty at Hennepin County Medical Center the night Floyd was brought in after being restrained by police last May, and testified Monday at the trial of one of the officers. WHAT IS PULSELESS ELECTRICAL ACTIVITY?

  • Mortgage Applications Decline for the Fourth Week in a Row

    There was a point last year when mortgage lenders were extremely overwhelmed with home loan applications. In fact, mortgage applications have decreased for the fourth week in a row, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Home values have soared during the pandemic, making properties less affordable, which could explain why mortgage applications are down.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.67%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy. What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Adds Pimco view in seventh paragraph, China data in 12th paragraph, updates prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • Mother and Daughter Die After SUV Plunges Off Calif. Ocean Cliff: 'Hole in My Heart,' Says Son

    The car plummeted about 70 feet at the Bodega Bay's Head Trail

  • Variants, vaccinations surge across US; Florida, Nevada among 12 states to open vaccine eligibility to all adults: Live COVID-19 updates

    Vaccine skepticism is more widespread among white evangelicals than almost any other major bloc of Americans, a new poll shows. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • China Boosts Covid Vaccine Rollout at Home as Local Infections Flare Up

    China is ramping up Covid vaccine injections at home while shipping hundreds of millions of domestically-made doses to more than 60 countries, according to Chinese government data.

  • LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

    LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said. LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan. "Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said.

  • Hoda Kotb Got Emotional Over Maria Shriver’s Surprise on ‘Today’

    These two are friendship goals! ❤️

  • Police think former Tennessee football player Brandon Davis was accidentally shot by teammate

    Knoxville police think a current member of the Tennessee football team accidentally shot his then-Vols teammate Brandon Davis in a bar last spring.

  • An astronomer's colorful animation shows how Saturn's disappearing rings act like a 'mini solar system'

    If you unfurled Saturn's rings into lines, all the planets in the solar system could line up comfortably along their length.

  • CDC updates guidance on cleaning surfaces to protect against COVID-19

    In updated guidance published Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is "possible" for a person to become infected with COVID-19 through "contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low." The primary way people become infected with the virus is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the CDC said, and the risk of infection through fomites "is generally less than 1 in 10,000." Because of this, the CDC said it is fine to regularly use water and soap or detergent to clean surfaces, as there is "little scientific support for routine use of disinfectants in community settings, whether indoor or outdoor, to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites." CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the risk of surface transmission can also be reduced "by wearing masks consistently and correctly, washing your hands, and by following CDC ... guidance to maintain healthy facilities." In homes, stores, and other indoor spaces where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, people should use disinfectants to clean surfaces, the CDC said. More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationBaylor beats Gonzaga in lopsided NCAA men's basketball title game

  • Summer can’t ‘bail us out’ of the COVID pandemic, Fauci says. Here’s why

    Seasonal trends typical of other respiratory viruses don’t seem to apply to the coronavirus.

  • Meghan Markle's Childhood Boyfriend Says Her Relationship With Her Dad Has Always Been "Complicated"

    "I didn’t see him often...but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated."

  • U.S. says 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine been administered so far

    That is up from the 161,688,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 207,866,645 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. A total of 7,742,126 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  • This Marvel Theory Says Power Broker Plot Twist Will Break Our Hearts

    Have Sam and Bucky ALREADY met the Power Broker?

  • Andy Cohen finally broke his silence on Jen Shah's arrest, but it's just the latest legal drama in the 'Real Housewives' franchise

    Jen Shah, of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but she's not the only star with legal issues.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.