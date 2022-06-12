Youngest member of ‘Greensburg 6′ appeals third sentencing, citing bias in judge

The youngest member of the infamous “Greensburg 6,” who was sentenced for the third time last month for her role in the torture and murder of a woman in 2010, has appealed the decision.

Angela Marinucci received a sentence of 60 years to life in prison on May 31 and would be eligible for parole when she’s 78 years old.

Jennifer Dougherty was tortured for days before she was brutally murdered inside a Greensburg home. Her body was stuffed in a garbage can outside of Greensburg Salem Middle School in February of 2010.

Marinucci was 17 at the time of the murder.

She will be 30 this month, the same age Dougherty was when she was killed.

According to our partners at the Trib, Marinucci filed the appeal on Friday and demanded a new sentence. She said Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway ignored evidence that she had matured during the 12 years she has already served in prison in connection to the case.

A psychiatrist was called by the defense and took the stand during the sentencing. He said he believes Marinucci is a work in progress and has the capacity to be rehabilitated.

The Trib reported the judge ignored that evidence and did not consider letters of support submitted by the defense at the hearing.

At the sentencing, the judge considered Marinucci’s age, development and maturity, but said she has never taken responsibility for the crime. The judge sentenced her to 60 years to life in prison with credit for time served.

