Who was the youngest president? Facts and more about US presidents.

Caitlin McLean, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Since the nation's founding the United States has had 46 presidents. Twenty-one states have been the birthplace of presidents with Virginia producing the most at eight  including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

President Richard Nixon is the only president to resign from office, following his involvement in the Watergate Scandal. Three presidents have been impeached, with President Donald J. Trump being impeached twice, but none have been removed from office, according to History.com.

These are all good facts about the presidents to know, but have you ever wondered who the youngest president was?

Just curious?: We're answering your everyday questions

Who was the youngest president?

According to The White House, the youngest person to have ever served as president was President Theodore Roosevelt.

Roosevelt, who was the 26th president from 1901 to 1909, was 42 years and 322 days old when he assumed the office of the presidency on Sept.14, 1901, according to World Atlas.

Roosevelt became president after the assassination of President William McKinley on Sep. 6, 1901, according to History.com.

As president Roosevelt became known as a “trust-buster” after his successful attempt using the Sherman Anti-Trust act, which had previously been ineffective, to break up the Northern Securities Company, a railroad combination, according to History.com.

The Northern Securities Company had formed a railroad monopoly that violated the Sherman Anti-Trust act, according to Constitutional Law Reporter.

The Sherman Anti-Trust Act declared combinations "in the form of trust or otherwise that was in restraint of trade or commerce among the several states, or with foreign nations" illegal, according to the National Archives. Under the Sherman Act the federal government was authorized to "institute proceedings against trusts in order to dissolve them."

According to the White House, he is also known for getting the U.S. more involved in World politics and for repeating a favorite proverb of his, “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”

According to the White House, as the 35th president, President John F. Kennedy, was the youngest person ever elected president. Kennedy was 43 years and seven months old in 1961 when he became president, according to the Constitution Center. Kennedy was also the youngest president to die in office after he was assassinated in 1963.

These are the 9 poorest US president: Starting with Harry Truman

Who does Presidents Day honor?: (Washington? Lincoln?)

Who was the oldest president?

According to World Atlas, the oldest person to serve as president of the U.S. is President Joe Biden, the 46th. At 78 years and 61 days old at the time of his inauguration, Biden was almost eight years older than the second oldest president of the U.S., President Donald J. Trump, who was 70 years and 220 days old when he was sworn in.

At 78 years-old when he was sworn in President Joe Biden is the oldest person to serve as president.
At 78 years-old when he was sworn in President Joe Biden is the oldest person to serve as president.

How old do you have to be to be president?

Article 2 section I of the Constitution says to be eligible to hold the office of the president an individual must be 35 years old. The Constitution also says an individual must be a natural born citizen and must have been a resident of the U.S. for the last 14 years.

Who is the oldest person to have run for president?

According to Oldest.org, at 85 years, one month and 27 days old during the time of the election Harold Stassen, the 25th governor of Minnesota, was the oldest person to have ever run for president. Born April 13, 1907, and died March 4, 2001, Stassen sought the Republican nomination for president nine times between 1948 and 1992, according to the University of Pennsylvania Archives. But he never won the nomination to represent his party.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is the youngest and oldest president? Facts about the presidents.

Recommended Stories

  • Midterms free of feared chaos as voting experts look to 2024

    Election officials warned about poll watchers who had been steeped in conspiracy theories falsely claiming that then-President Donald Trump did not actually lose the 2020 election. Democrats and voting rights groups worried about the effects of new election laws, in some Republican-controlled states, that President Joe Biden decried as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Law enforcement agencies were monitoring possible threats at the polls.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...

  • Prince William's very British coping mechanism for when kids keep him up all night

    Prince William has revealed the very relatable coping mechanism he uses when he's tired from being kept up at night by his children.

  • Popeyes Wants in on Black Friday Festivities

    Restaurant Brands International fried chicken chain Popeyes might be the first name you think of when someone says "fried chicken." The New Orleans-based Popeyes just celebrated its 50th birthday in June, and has grown from a small restaurant in the suburbs to a multinational Southern food staple. Of course, the chain's move into the spotlight in 2019 helped solidify that reputation: People were lining up around buildings and blocks to get their hands on the highly-coveted Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

  • Yes, ‘The Menu’ Is Based on Real (and Way Less Life-Threatening) Restaurants

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Searchlight PicturesWant to dine at Hawthorne, the restaurant featured in the new psychological thriller The Menu? If, after seeing the many terrors Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) puts his guests through in the film, you still want to dine on the private island, good news! Although Hawthorne doesn’t exist in our real world, its pretentious finger food was based on a spread of different locations.Spread out across the world, from the grassy hi

  • Blackouts, power cuts in Ukraine after missile strikes

    STORY: Russian missiles rained down on Ukraine Wednesday, knocking out electricity in the Kyiv region and elsewhere across the country.At least six people were killed during attacks that targeted energy facilities, cutting power in many regions and forcing emergency blackouts elsewhere as Moscow pushed a campaign to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold with winter setting in.Emergency crews rushed patients into a Kyiv hospital Wednesday after the strikes, though power to the hospital was also cut, forcing staff to use generators and stored water. CHIEF DOCTOR AT KYIV REGIONAL HOSPITAL, YEVHEN LAPSHYN: “At the moment, there is no water in the hospital. But we have stored water. We made preparations beforehand.”The entire capital region - with over three million people - was deprived of power and running water, according to the governor. The lack of power forced the shutdown of nuclear reactors in Ukraine's south and west, all in government-held territory, the state-run nuclear energy firm Energoatom said.Ukraine's largest nuclear complex, at Zaporizhzhia near the front lines in the south, is Russian-controlled and was previously switched off because of shelling that both sides blame on each other.A maternity hospital in the region was destroyed by shelling Wednesday. Officials said a doctor and patient were pulled from the debris, but a two-day old baby was killed. The child's grandmother looked on as rescue workers sifted through the rubble.TETIANA SVISTUNOVA: “She said a missile hit the maternity hospital and she could not find her child. She was pulled out from under the rubble by the emergency workers. Her child was dead.”Ukraine's top military commander said air defenses shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles launched on Wednesday, including 20 of the 30 that targeted Kyiv.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks targeted infrastructure, energy, and regular civilians. "The result is tragic. There is a big number of wounded, there are killed ones. Please accept my condolences, all who lost relatives and close ones. Concerning electricity and water supply – everyone is working. Electricians are working, rescue servicemen are working, everyone is working. Local authorities – the task is set. We will rebuild everything. We will get through it all. Because we are an unbreakable people."Since October, Russia has openly acknowledged targeting Ukraine’s civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim is to reduce Kyiv’s ability to fight and push it to negotiate; Ukraine says the strikes on infrastructure are war crimes.Russia denies its troops deliberately attack civilians or have committed atrocities.

  • Kim Jong Un's sister warns US of 'more fatal security crisis' over missile test criticism

    Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, has warned that continued criticism of the kingdom's missile tests will create a "fatal security crisis."

  • Wisconsin Twitter reacts to Connor Essegian’s brilliant start to the year

    The Badger freshman has been outstanding

  • Paula Abdul and Jimmy Fallon Lead the Macy's Parade, Plus Diddy, Weird Al and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

    A trial opened Friday in Sweden in the case of two Iranian-born Swedish brothers who have been charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face accusations of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021. Between 2014 and 2015, Peyman Kia worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency but also for Sweden’s armed forces.

  • Trump aides are helping Brazil's president to dispute the results of the election he just lost. It's going terribly.

    Aides to Donald Trump are advising Brazil's defeated far-right president as he stirs baseless claims victory was stolen from him.

  • Republican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data

    Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley urged Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to better protect U.S. user data, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower. Hacker Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a whistleblower who served as Twitter's head of security until his firing in January, testified in September that some Twitter employees were concerned the Chinese government would be able to collect data on the company's users. In a letter to Musk dated Tuesday and released on Wednesday, Grassley, the top Republican on the U.S. Judiciary Committee, asked Twitter to perform a threat assessment "of Twitter's current security posture and systems to better protect user data and privacy."

  • Ukraine plunges into darkness in war’s first winter

    STORY: When a Russian missile struck this Kyiv neighborhood on Wednesday (November 23) Nina Vlasiuk says she was at home with her 10 year-old daughter.She shielded her child until it was all over.What do I do next? She asks. She says there's no power, heating or water to her home, which has been severely damaged in the blast.Russia's latest missile barrage killed 10 people and shut down all of&nbsp;Ukraine's nuclear power plants for the first time in 40 years, plunging the country into its worst nationwide power outages yet, as well as into freezing darkness.Authorities have been working to get the lights and heat back on, as well as to restart three nuclear plants in Ukrainian-held territory.As for the vast Zaporizhzhia plant in Russian-held territory - it had to activate backup diesel power but was reconnected on Thursday.Moscow has carried out similar attacks on energy targets about once a week since early October - but these are believed to be the most devastating so far.It's forced doctors to perform surgery in the middle of power outages.These surgeons completed an open heart operation on a three-month-old baby during a blackout.They say the choice was either to do nothing and allow the baby to die - or try to operate.On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to the&nbsp;UN Security Council to take action to stop Russian air strikes.&nbsp;But Russia wields a veto on the council, so there's no prospect of action.Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure in what it calls a "special military operation", saying its aim is to reduce&nbsp;Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says the attacks are clearly intended to harm civilians - making it a war crime.A Kremlin spokesperson on Thursday (November 24) denied launching any strikes on Kyiv targets, attributing damage in the capital to fallout from air defense systems.

  • Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate Their First Thanksgiving as Newlyweds with Her 4 Daughters

    Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Aug. 6

  • Mexican prosecutor issues arrest warrant in death of American woman Shanquella Robinson attacked on video

    Mexican authorities have issued a warrant Wednesday for a suspect in the death of American woman Shanquella Robinson, who died under mysterious circumstances.

  • 10 Cars That Changed Dramatically from Concept to Production

    In rare, celebrated cases, automakers take a car designed to wow people at an auto show (remember those?) and take lots of care to adapt them to production as faithfully as possible. We tend to fondly remember the cars that do this well, like the Dodge Viper and Ford GT. But sometimes, plans change. There could be a variety of reasons why, but the result is the car you can buy looking considerably different than the car you were initially sad you couldn’t.

  • Arrest Warrant Issued for Femicide in U.S. Woman’s Mexico Vacation Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / InstagramAn arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the death of a North Carolina woman who died while on vacation in Mexico with friends, according to a report. Late on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Shanquella Robinson, 25, traveled to Cabo with six others on Oct. 28 and was dead the following day. Her loved ones are demanding answers after her frien

  • Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

    The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be a key new source of funding for its weapons program — if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

  • What's next for Alabama State football, Eddie Robinson Jr. after Turkey Day Classic loss?

    Alabama State football had a successful season but will head into the offseason on a down note after a defeat to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

  • Georgia Supreme Court reverses decision to block 6-week abortion ban

    Georgia Supreme Court reverses decision to block 6-week abortion ban