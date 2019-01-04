I was the youngest woman in Congress. Here's my advice to those who have taken my place

Now that the 116th Congress is sworn into office, I am proud and honored to pass along the historic distinction as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress to two dynamic, young women who surpassed my record this past election cycle: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.

During my swearing in four years ago, I felt overwhelmed and awestruck by the outpouring of genuine encouragement and support from my colleagues. One of the most gracious things that happened to me that week was when I opened up Politico and read a column headlined “How to Be Young and Female in Congress” by former New York representative Elizabeth Holtzman, the previous youngest woman ever elected to Congress. I treasure the wise counsel that Elizabeth publicly imparted to me in that piece, and I promised myself I would do the same to the next guardian of the title “youngest woman ever.”

(From left) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.), Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) and Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) in Washington, D.C., on November 14, 2018. More

Read more commentary:

My husband lost a limb in Afghanistan. Now, as his caregiver, I'm on the front lines.

Mothers shouldn't have to fight so hard to hold their abducted children in their arms

Ladies, even in your love life, you better get that commitment to gender equality in writing

Here is my advice:

1. Encourage other women to beat your record.

You will be asked endlessly what it’s like to be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. This record will become the applause line every time you are introduced in public. Savor those moments, you have earned them. But also understand that along with this record is the responsibility to encourage younger women to seek office and have the courage to step into the arena.

Success means that you serve as a role model for a next generation of women who believe they can run and win at a young age. When asked how long you expect to hold this historic record, the correct answer is “I hope not very long.”

2. Mentor women from all political viewpoints and perspectives.

I have no doubt that moms and dads have already started showing up at your events with young daughters just so they can look up to you as a role model. Your office will be inundated by amazing letters ranging from young girls running for student council, to college students dreaming of one day seeing their name on the ballot, to women currently running.

Some of these women will be from your own political party, including from different ideological wings of your own party, but others will be from opposing political parties. I found this incredibly humbling and still do. Encourage every single one of these young girls and women, regardless of partisanship.

In my election, I had numerous conversations with prospective women candidates seeking mentorship and advice — both Republicans and Democrats. Instead of providing partisan advice, I focused on how to build confidence to run for office, how to build a team, how to run a campaign authentic to the type of leader you want to be and even occasionally how to dress for so many different events (milking cows at a county fair, marching in a parade, attending a business executive roundtable, media interviews, constituent meetings — all in one day!).

I am proud that many of these women — Republicans and Democrats — ran and were successfully elected to local office. I hope our conversations had even a small part in helping these women find their path.

3. Be a workhorse by proving your legislative chops.

I approached my first term in Congress with the mindset that you only have one opportunity to make a good first impression with your colleagues. Particularly given the outsized press coverage that comes with the accolade of the youngest women ever elected title, it is critical that you embrace the old congressional adage “There are work horses and show horses.”