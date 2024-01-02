Youngkin announces $1.2 million grant award for Bland County

Jan. 2—BLAND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the award of a Community Development Block Grant for Bland County.

Youngkin said the Bland County Ministry Dental Clinic will receive a $1,250,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award. The federally-funded grant is administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

In all, 16 projects across the state are receiving the block grants, although Bland County was the only local award within the Daily Telegraph's readership area.

Youngkin said the funding will support 16 projects that provide dental facilities for needed services, rehabilitate housing, revitalize downtown districts, and improve water and sewer infrastructure, benefiting more than 2,800 low-and moderate-income Virginians.

"In my Make Virginia Home Plan, addressing the escalating cost of living takes center stage," Youngkin said.

"These initiatives aim to forge affordable housing and essential infrastructure, improving the well-being of our communities in need. Our goal is to elevate the quality of life, maintaining Virginia as the premier state to live, work and raise a family."

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., also applauded the funding announcement for Bland County.

"This $1,250,000 grant will promote greater access to dental care, providing us a reminder that continued investment in our rural communities is necessary," Griffith said.

The federally funded CDBG program has been administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development since 1982 and annually receives approximately $19 million to distribute to small cities, counties and towns. With these funds, localities can provide new or improved water and sewer systems in rural areas, rehabilitate housing in declining neighborhoods, revitalize commercial districts and provide facilities for a variety of needed services, such as health care clinics in underserved areas, according to the governor's office.

