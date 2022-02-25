Youngkin condemns attack on Ukraine, calls for Russia to be held accountable

Governor Glenn Youngkin condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday on Twitter for his ongoing attack on Ukraine.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens,” he tweeted. “This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable.”

The governor added in his tweet that he is praying for the Ukrainian people and for peace.

This is a developing story. Check pilotonline.com throughout the day for updates.

