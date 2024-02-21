Youngkin, Earle-Sears join annual anti-abortion demonstration in Richmond
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears have joined thousands of activists for an annual anti-abortion demonstration in Richmond. Attendees on Wednesday denounced the state’s Democratic lawmakers who have blocked proposed new restrictions on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Earle-Sears gave remarks at a rally and Youngkin later joined the crowd for a march through downtown. Capitol police estimate at least 3,000 people attended the 6th annual event.