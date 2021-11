Axios

Progressive Michelle Wu defeated Annissa Essaibi-George to win Boston's race for mayor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman of color and Asian American elected to the office in Boston's nearly 200-year history. Essaibi-George conceded the race.Why it matters: The majority of Boston's residents today are people of color and they are flexing their political muscles as they are in other parts of the country. Wu's victory is a dramatic turnaround for a city that nearly 50 years ago experienced one o