Youngkin taps Fauquier County Sheriff as Secretary of Public Safety, says first goal is to fire parole board

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on Monday selected Fauquier County Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier to serve as secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, and said among his first goals will be to raise pay for law enforcement officers and fire the current parole board.

“Sheriff Mosier will play an important role in keeping our communities safe,” Youngkin said in a statement provided to The Virginian-Pilot. “We will get to work on this key priority by fully funding and raising pay for our law enforcement officers. Together, we will protect qualified immunity, and on Day One fire the Parole Board.”

Getting rid of the current parole board members has been a top priority for Youngkin and Attorney General Elect Jason Miyares after the board granted parole in several controversial cases last year. Among the most contentious was board’s decision to release Vincent Lamont Martin, who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1979 murder of Richmond patrol officer Michael Connors. In many of the cases, victims and family members were not asked for input, nor were they even told about the board’s decision.

Mosier, a Republican, has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, with experience in local, county, federal, and international law enforcement, the statement said. He began as a police dispatcher at the age of 19.

In Fauquier County, Mosier has served as commander of the special operations, patrol and criminal investigations divisions. He also developed and implemented community policing programs, managed security for large public events, and earned numerous awards and commendations over the years. He was elected sheriff in 2015.

In 1996, Mosier was selected by the U.S. Department of State to serve in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the International Police Task Force as a station commander, where he represented the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

He later served as director of investigations for the human rights organization International Justice Mission, as a senior representative for a U.S. Department of Defense law enforcement program, and as a GS-15 deputy senior executive police advisor for the Iraq Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs with the U.S. Department of State, according to the Youngkin statement.

All of the governor-elect’s cabinet nominations must be approved by the Virginia General Assembly. Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15.

Jane Harper, 757-408-3714, jane.harper@pilotonline.com