Youngstown man charged with DWI and weapons counts after being stopped in connection with fatal hit and run investigation

Sep. 13—NIAGARA FALLS — A Youngstown man has been charged with drunken driving and weapons charges by Falls police who were assisting in an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a Newfane man in the Town of Lewiston Sunday morning.

Falls police say they have arrested and charged Louis P. Vanoni, 37, 863 Youngstown-Lockport Road, with two counts of driving while intoxicated, one count of drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

A Falls Police Traffic Division officer said he was attempting to locate a vehicle that had been involved in the crash that took the life of a bicyclist, around 1:54 a.m. Sunday, at Lewiston Road and Creek Road Extension.

At about 5:45 a.m., the Falls officer stopped a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description in the 2900 block of Whirlpool Street, the officer said he found Vanoni behind the wheel and questioned him about front end damage to the vehicle. After a Lewiston Police officer determined that the damage to Vanoni's car was "inconsistent", police conducted field sobriety tests on Vanoni.

A search of Vanoni's car also led to the discovery of a backpack behind the driver's seat. Inside the backpack, police found a Hi-Point .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, loaded with nine rounds of armor-piercing ammunition. Police said Vanoni did not appear to have a license for the handgun.

About three and half hours later, Falls police did locate the vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal Lewiston crash. Lewiston police responded to the 600 block of 69th Street and recovered a silver Toyota Yaris.

The owner of the vehicle, who has not been identified, has turned himself in to Lewiston police. Lewiston police said they are working with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and its investigation of the crash is continuing.

After responding to a report of a "bicyclist down in the roadway", accident investigators determined that the bicyclist had been "struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene heading south on Lewiston Road." Investigators said they located several pieces of the vehicle in the roadway and determined it was a gray or silver colored Toyota sedan, with front end damage on the passenger's side.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Barry C. Tierney, 61, of Newfane. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.