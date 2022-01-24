Youngwood man arrested by troopers on multiple drug delivery, possession charges

Jan. 24—After staking out a Youngwood apartment after receiving a report of an alleged sexual assault, state police said a search of the residence led to multiple drug trafficking and possession charges against the man who lived there, according to court records.

Troopers detained Brandon J. Giron, 22, when he left his South 6th Street apartment just after noon Saturday, and obtained an additional search warrant. Inside his residence, they discovered unspecified quantities of crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia, including several smoking pipes, empty stamp bags used for packaging, a marijuana grinder and a digital scale in open view in his bedroom.

Still under investigation is the alleged sexual assault, which was said to have happened Friday.

According to court records, Giron received separate probation sentences in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia filed by Greensburg police and possession of a firearm in a court facility and possession of alcohol by a minor after park police found him carrying a backpack with a BB gun and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky into the county courthouse.

Also in 2019, court records show that Giron served 109 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to simple assault. City police filed the charges.

Giron is the county jail on the latest charges on $50,000 bond.

He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

