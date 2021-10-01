Youngwood man charged a 2nd time with drug delivery resulting in death

Oct. 1—A 69-year-old Youngwood man slated to stand trial on charges that he sold fentanyl-laced drugs to a West Virginia woman who died from an overdose was arrested this week after state police accused him of selling drugs that led to the death of a Mt. Pleasant man.

Frank E. Bogley was arraigned on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication device, manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the Oct. 24, 2020, death of John W. Wiltrout Jr., 58.

A friend discovered Wiltrout, 58, unresponsive in the passenger side of his Nissan SUV on Hotel Street in East Huntingdon, according to court documents field by Trooper Shane McClelland.

Wiltrout was pronounced dead at the scene.

McClelland reported that police recovered an empty stamp bag labeled "Pandemic"' in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

An acquaintance who lives on Hotel Street reported that Wiltrout and he had each snorted one stamp bag of heroin inside Wiltrout's vehicle the night before.

That person told investigators that the drugs were bought from Bogley, McClelland reported. Wiltrout's friend, who is not charged, said that Bogley delivered two stamp bags to his residence.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and seized multiple stamp bags marked "Pandemic" from Bogley's North 4th Street apartment.

McClelland reported that a forensic pathologist determined that Wiltrout died of a combination of fentanyl and alcohol, but noted Wiltrout "would not have died if he had not used fentanyl."

Bogley remains free on $75,000 unsecured bond in the first case, with a trial scheduled to begin Nov. 15. He is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related counts in connection with the Feb. 1, 2020, death of Tina Johnson, 39, in West Newton.

Last November, detectives alleged Johnson died of a fatal dose of fentanyl that her boyfriend bought from Bogley on Jan. 31, 2020.

Story continues

Johnson's boyfriend, Jesse Carl Long, 48, of Fairchance, Fayette County, also is charged in Johnson's death. He is slated to go on trial with Bogley, according to court dockets.

Neither Bogley nor his court-appointed attorney, Brian Aston of Greensburg, could be reached for comment.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .