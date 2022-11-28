Youngwood man charged with animal cruelty after dog is found with deep cut on its neck

Nov. 28—A Youngwood man was jailed Saturday in an animal cruelty case that state police said left a dog with a deep cut on its neck.

Bruno P. Boyd, 46, is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty and neglect of animals.

Troopers said they were notified by HEAL Animal Rescue in Youngwood that a shelter dog being walked on Depot Street by a volunteer Oct. 14 was attacked by another dog named G that had gotten loose, according to court papers. The shelter dog wasn't hurt.

Rescue workers said they offered Boyd, who was walking G, a new leash, training exercises and help getting the canine neutered, but Boyd yelled at the dog and walked away, saying he'd rather euthanize the canine than have it neutered, according to court papers.

On Oct. 18, someone brought G to HEAL Animal Rescue after finding him roaming the streets with a deep cut on his neck. A veterinarian at K. Vet Animal Care treated the laceration. She reported to police that the wound appeared to be several days old and looked like an intentional cut, according to court papers. The wound was not deep enough to hit major arteries, police said.

A relative who Boyd was staying with told authorities she noticed the gash on Oct. 15 after G had been with Boyd.

During an interview with troopers, Boyd said he gave the dog to his sister and didn't own it anymore.

He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $15,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Dec. 9 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .