Youngwood man charged with assault of Derry woman

Aug. 26—State police arrested a Youngwood man on Wednesday in connection with a brutal attack of a female relative inside her Derry Township home, according to court documents.

Zackary K. Wentling, 28, was arrested on multiple criminal charges by troopers who interviewed the 59-year-old woman after 7 p.m. Wednesday in Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville, where she was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance for treatment of multiple injuries.

According to Trooper John Robertson, the woman told troopers that she fled her residence after being attacked by Wentling. Police said he punched her and threw her through a glass coffee table.

The woman told police she lost consciousness. When she awoke, she fled from her home along Route 982. Police reported she drove for assistance to an acquaintance's home in Latrobe, where she called authorities.

Latrobe police and Mutual Aid Ambulance initially assisted her in Latrobe, state police said.

Robertson said the woman told police she picked up Wentling at his Youngwood home and drove him to her residence to complete some roof repairs.

"The victim reported Wentling, out of nowhere, began breaking items within the residence, including a door and her television. When she went to investigate, (Wentling) grabbed her and threw her through a glass coffee table and began punching her in the face," Robertson wrote in court documents.

Robertson said the woman had two black eyes, fractured ribs and a contusion of her right lung, among other trauma.

When troopers arrived at the residence, Wentling was sitting on the floor of a bedroom and appeared "to be under the influence of illicit drugs," Robertson said.

The woman told police that Wentling had a history of abusing methamphetamine.

Robertson reported that Wentling refused to speak to investigators.

Wentling was arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault, harassment, simple assault and strangulation. He was ordered held in the county jail on $25,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .