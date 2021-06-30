Youngwood man charged with having boy steal packages from neighborhood porches

Jun. 30—A Youngwood man was arrested Tuesday, accused by police of directing an 8-year-old boy to follow delivery trucks around the borough and steal packages dropped off at homes, according to court papers.

Alexander Leon Soroka, 39, is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and child endangerment.

Troopers were called to a South 10th Street home Monday after a resident reported packages that had been delivered there were stolen. During the interview, several other neighbors approached police and reported the same thing. Troopers checked with more residents in the area and took more reports of stolen packages, according to court papers.

On Tuesday, a resident reported seeing a boy taking a package from a neighbor's porch, police said.

Troopers tracked down the child, who said Soroka told him to take packages from doorsteps and bring them to him, according to court papers. During an interview with Soroka, troopers said he was using a gray cell phone charger a South 10th Street resident had reported stolen.

Police recovered about $300 worth of items from Soroka, most of which neighbors identified as items they had ordered, according to court papers. Soroka told authorities he sold other items.

"(State police) has been responding to this neighborhood for several months regarding stolen packages," Trooper Jake Goga wrote in the complaint. "The investigation will continue in an attempt to locate more of the stolen property."

Soroka is charged in connection with four victims, according to court papers. Police said he took cell phone chargers, LED light bulbs, cleaning supplies, shoes and other items.

He is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A July 7 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .