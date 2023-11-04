Youngwood man charged with multiple counts of child rape, sexual assault

Nov. 3—An arrest warrant has been issued for a Youngwood man accused of multiple counts of child rape, according to state police.

Nathan A. Fitzpatrick, 21, of Youngwood faces charges of child rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and rape by forcible compulsion, filed Friday by state police out of in Greenburg.

The charges came in connection with a July 20 incident, according to court documents.

They include four counts each of child rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, rape by forcible compulsion and indecent assault without consent. They also inluce one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child.

Anyone with information on Fitzpatrick's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .