Youngwood man charged after neighbor shot through floor

Aug. 3—A Youngwood man is accused of firing a gunshot through the floor of his apartment, striking his downstairs neighbor in the hand.

State police charged Shawn M. Moran, 46, on Monday with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Troopers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the South Third Street building around 10:30 p.m. July 23. A 69-year-old victim told them he had been shot through his ceiling. Police said the man had a gunshot wound on his right hand with an exit wound.

In a criminal complaint, state police said Moran told them he had been carrying a pistol in his waistband when he went to the bathroom. Police said Moran told them he was removing the pistol when it got tangled in his shirt and the weapon fired a round into the floor.

Police said Moran told them the victim then knocked on his door and asked him to call 911. The victim was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.

Moran did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Moran is free on an unsecured $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .