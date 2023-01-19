Youngwood man cuts trial short, pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

Jan. 18—Michael Covington Jr. sat on the witness stand Wednesday and told the surviving family members of Matthew Genard that he struggles to deal with his actions from more than five years ago when, police said, he robbed and stabbed his victim at least 22 times in the back.

"His life was not worth the money, and it's something I think about every day," Covington said as he pleaded guilty to a lesser count of third-degree murder for killing Genard, 50.

"If given the chance I would put flowers on his grave and visit him every year. I hope some day in the future you will see I am really genuine with my words. I am really sorry for what you have lost, and I'm hoping you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Covington, 25, of Youngwood, cut short his trial and agreed to the plea deal. Westmoreland County prosecutors withdrew efforts to seek convictions of first- and second-degree murder — crimes that carry a mandatory life prison sentence.

Instead, Covington was sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani to serve 25 to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty his role in Genard's murder, as well as counts of robbery and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Covington and two men barged into Genard's Youngwood home on Nov. 10, 2017, as part of a robbery plot. The men fatally stabbed Genard and stole $1,100 in cash, a cellphone, his clothes and illicit drugs, including marijuana and cocaine.

During opening statements Tuesday, defense attorney Ken Noga described Covington as a desperate man who was led into the robbery and murder by a group of older friends.

On Wednesday, Noga said Covington, who was 20 at the time of the killing, regrets his actions. Noga told the judge his client, although destitute, gave his girlfriend his share of the stolen money.

"Why did he do that? He said he couldn't deal with it. I believe that this is who Michael Covington really is," Noga said. "He is not some kind of monster and has a lot of life left to live."

Genard's siblings said they signed off on the plea deal.

"This is a tragic event. We loved our brother, and nothing will bring our brother back," Scott Genard said.

Two other men were previously convicted for Matthew Genard's murder.

—Christopher David, 45, of Youngwood pleaded guilty in 2020 to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison. Prosecutors said David was the ringleader of the group.

—Jason Sullenberger, 45, of Youngwood also pleaded guilty to the same offenses and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

—A fourth person, Linda Kay Quidetto, 43, of Sharon was charged with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy in connection with claims she received a portion of the drugs and money stolen from Genard.

Quidetto died by suicide in 2020 in the county jail.

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released a written statement at the conclusion of the case, stating Covington's plea deal ensured community safety and secured a significant punishment.

"With the consent of the victim's family, this avoids going to trial and guarantees a conviction with a lengthy period of incarceration," Ziccarelli wrote. "I hope the resolution of this case brings Mr. Genard's family closure knowing Mr. Covington will be incarcerated for at least the next two decades."

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .