Youngwood man ordered to serve 6-year prison sentence for 2-month crime spree

Aug. 31—A Youngwood man was ordered to serve up to six years in prison Monday for a series of eight thefts police said occurred over a two-month period in 2019.

Police said Michael A. Krautz IV, 36, conducted a one-man crime spree in Westmoreland, Fayette and Indiana counties, stealing items from parked vehicles.

Police said Krautz stole tools, audio equipment and other items from vehicles parked at automotive repair shops in Unity and East Huntingdon and another in Indiana County, a convenience store in Bullskin, an auto parts store in Hempfield and a home in Mt. Pleasant Township. Police said he also forged checks he stole from a home.

According to court records, Krautz admitted to the thefts, but told police he couldn't remember the scope of his crimes because of his repeated use of methamphetamine.

"I don't want to be this way, the guy who comes back in front of you 12-13 times. I want to live a productive life," Krautz said.

Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Krautz to serve 3 to 6 years in prison and an additional 18 months on probation. The judge also ordered him to pay more than $27,000 in restitution to his victims.

Assistant Public Defender Mike Garofalo argued for Krautz to receive a probation sentence to enable him to continue to work and earn money to repay his victims.

"With the restitution required, there is no benefit to a stay in jail," Garofalo said.

The judge disagreed and said Krautz, who has a lengthy criminal record , could still live a productive life once he is finished with his prison sentence.

"You have a choice here. This isn't the end of your life. Your are not being thrown away. With age comes wisdom. There is plenty of time to make something of your life. It is up to you," Krieger said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .