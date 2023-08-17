Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Aug. 18-20

From concerts to festivals, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Kick off the weekend with a free concert at the Music on Main series on the Town Hall Lawn in Pineville on Friday.

Get ready to laugh out loud at Please Don’t Destroy Live at Knight Theater on Friday. The comedy trio is known for their sketches on “Saturday Night Live.”

Pack a lawn chair, your dancing shoes and your appetite for the Catawba Riverkeeper’s live music series, Jam at the Dam, happening on Saturday at The Boathouse in McAdenville.

Get your shagging shoes ready for Beach Blast Festival at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain on Friday and Saturday. There will be live music, a beach party costume contest, a kids zone and other festivities.

Enjoy music, food and fun at the 4th annual Bon Temps Paddle Battle on Wylie on Saturday. There will be a 1-mile fun race for beginners plus longer courses for experienced paddlers.

Foodies can get a deal on specialty burgers during CLT Burger Week, which starts Friday and runs through Aug. 27. Burgers cost $7 at participating restaurants.

See sparks fly at the Circle K Monster Truck Bash at the Dirt Track at Charlotte on Saturday. The pit party includes Monster Truck rides, inflatable slides, bounce houses and an autograph session.

Davidson’s popular live music series Concerts on the Circle returns to Jetton Street on Saturday.

Meet LEGO Master Manny and immerse yourself in all things LEGO at Brick Fest Live, which is happening at the Park Expo & Conference Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Experience two days of entertainment, music, art exhibits, food, and other activities at the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade happening in Uptown on Saturday and Sunday.

Get your fill of apples and cider doughnuts at Windy Hill Orchard, which opened for its fall season this week.

