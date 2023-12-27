Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec. 29 – Jan. 1

It’s the last weekend of 2023 and we’ve got a few ideas for how to ring in the new year!

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Broadway fans can see the hilarious musical “Beetlejuice” at Belk Theater. Performances run through Sunday in Uptown.

Enjoy family-friendly activities at ImaginOn where weekend programs include a Family Kwanzaa Fest on Saturday and a Rockin’ TEW Year’s Eve on Sunday.

The annual CLT NYE celebration returns to Tryon Street in Uptown on Sunday. Family-friendly festivities include live music, the lighting of the Queen City crown, and a firework display at midnight.

Or ring in 2024 at the Bell Tower in Salisbury where there will be live music and a broadcast of the countdown and ball drop in Times Square in New York.

If you’re looking for an early countdown, check out Lincolnton’s Apple Drop New Year’s Eve Street Party on Sunday. The family-friendly event features an early countdown, games, food trucks, and the Cherryville Traditional Shooters.

Laugh out loud when actor and comedian Deon Cole brings his “My New Normal Tour” to Ovens Auditorium on Sunday. Tickets are limited, so buy yours soon if you do plan to go.

See amazing acrobatics and colorful performers at Cirque du Soleil’s “Bazzar,” which is playing under the big top at Charlotte Motor Speedway through Jan. 12.

Kickstart 2024 with a First Day Hike at Lake Norman State Park. There will be two ranger-led guided hikes on the Hawk Loop Trail. Or explore the picturesque Greenways of University City during the Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K. The event is designed for runners and walkers alike.

Also happening on Monday, Birdsong Brewing will host its 8th annual New Year’s Day Bagel Bar. Coffee and bagels are free, but they are asking for a donation, which will be given to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

It’s the final weekend to check out “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” at Discovery Place Science, which is closing on Monday. The exhibit features more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props and original art, much of which has never before been put on public display.

It’s also your last chance to check out these holiday attractions:

The Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express at Village Park in Kannapolis is open through Saturday.

The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard is open through Saturday.

The Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field in Uptown is open through Monday.

The Christmas Light Extravaganza at Patriots Park in Kings Mountain is open through Monday.

Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway is open through Jan. 7

