Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Feb. 2-4

Cheer on the home teams, celebrate the Lunar New Year, or check out a festival — here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

Travel back in time to see larger-than-life dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest, which will be at The Park Expo from Friday through Sunday.

South End will light up with four never-before-seen interactive installations this weekend. The Rail Trail Lights will shine brightly from Friday through Feb. 18. The “flip the switch” kickoff on Friday will feature live music and other festivities.

Foodie alert: CLT Hot Chicken Week is coming

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s also time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

Cheer on the Charlotte Checkers as they take on Providence at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Resident Culture Brewing in Plaza Midwood on Saturday and in South End on Sunday. There will be traditional lion dancing and drum performances, costumes, and other festivities.

Get ready for a shuckin’ good time at the Southern Oyster, Wine, and Beer Festival at Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Dogs rule in new Discovery Place Science exhibit

Grab your cape and mask and head to Charlotte Mini-Con happening at the Grady Cole Center on Saturday. Some of the best vintage comic book dealers in the country will be selling books, plus many artists will be there too.

Take your appetite to the Best Chili Cook-Off at Twenty-Six Acres Brewing on Saturday. All proceeds from tickets will go to the Team Ally Foundation, which raises money to further blood cancer research, treatment, and patient advocacy.

Enjoy an all-day, free family-friendly puppetry festival celebrating the joy and art of puppetry at ImaginOn on Saturday.

Looking for something special for your sweetie? Check out the Valentine’s NoDaHood Market on Saturday. The event will feature more than 75 small local businesses and take place between Divine Barrel Brewing, Crown Station, Great Wagon Road Distilling and Halo NoDa.

Celebrate Black History Month at First Ward Park in Uptown on Saturday where the Homage Exhibit will be on display. The exhibit features more than 650 original artifacts, documents, and art showcasing the African American experience.

The Spectrum Center will be buzzing when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

VIDEO: NC veteran surprised by NFL player with Super Bowl tickets



