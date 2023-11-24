Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Nov. 24-26

From holiday pop-up markets and attractions to cheering on the home team, here’s what’s happening in Charlotte this weekend.

Please use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The Charlotte Knights are celebrating the holidays with a festival of lights, a Christmas market and ice skating. “Light the Knights” is open at Truist Field in Uptown through Jan. 1.

Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden will glisten and glow during its annual Holidays at the Garden, which opens Friday and runs through Dec. 23. In addition to holiday lights and sparkling fountains, there will be food trucks and fire pits for roasting marshmallows.

ALSO READ: Where you can see holiday lights and find festive events

Dash to NoDa Brewing Company’s North End taproom on Friday for the Cheerwine Holiday Ale release. The limited edition ale was brewed in honor of Cheerwine Holiday Punch’s 10th anniversary.

Grab your cowbell and cheer on the Charlotte Checkers when they take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Bojangles Coliseum. On Saturday, the team will host its annual teddy bear toss and families buying 4 or more tickets can get a discount on tickets.

Watch “Elf” on the big screen as the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs the score live at Ovens Auditorium on Friday and Saturday.

Get ready to laugh out loud when David Koechner from “The Office” and “Anchorman” performs at the Comedy Zone on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, fans of “The Office” can test their knowledge about the show when Koechner hosts a night of trivia at the club.

Watch a movie under the stars at Stowe Park in Belmont where “Jingle All The Way” will be playing on Saturday.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Christmas Market opens for the season this weekend. Shop from more than 140 vendors and enjoy festive holiday food and drinks. Through Dec. 5 the brewery is collecting new and gently used coats for Channel 9′s 20th annual Steve’s Coats for Kids drive. Bring a coat to donate and you’ll get a free pint of beer!

Shop for holiday goodies, stocking stuffers and more at the Holiday Market at Kannapolis City Hall. The market run Friday through Sunday.

ALSO READ: Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular set to light up Ballantyne in December

Other spots where you can shop local and check things off your Christmas list are the Small Business Saturday pop-up markets at Birdsong Brewing, Lost Worlds Brewing and Camden Road in South End.

Camp North End has transformed into Camp North Pole and expanded its holiday offerings, including the addition of an outdoor ice rink that is open through Jan. 7

Other places where outdoor ice rinks are open include the Whitewater Center, Birkdale Village and Old Town Rock Hill.

More ongoing holiday happenings include Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which runs through Jan. 7 and features more than 5 million twinkling lights along a 4-mile course around the iconic racetrack. And Carowinds has transformed into a winter wonderland for Winterfest, which runs through Jan. 1 and features millions of lights and festive décor throughout the park, plus live shows, a holiday parade, and an ice rink. Select rides will be open too.

American Girl fans can see their favorite characters come to life at the American Girl LIVE Concert at Knight Theater on Saturday.

Find your inner yogi at a free yoga class at the Centennial Gazebo in Cramerton on Saturday morning. All levels of experience are welcome.

On Sunday, music fans can see Doja Cat and Ice Spice at the Spectrum Center or Martina McBride’s Christmas Tour at Ovens Auditorium.

VIDEO: Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington helps provide Thanksgiving meals to families



