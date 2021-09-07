If You're Advised That Your Pet Should Lose Weight, Here's What You Should Do
A healthy balance of proper diet and regular exercise can help cats and dogs alike.
A healthy balance of proper diet and regular exercise can help cats and dogs alike.
One of Brittany Callan's Doberman Pinscher's has 'adopted' and is nursing a kitten found abandoned in Geneseo, New York.
Are you a dog person or a cat person? According to a 2010 study at the University of Texas, dog people are more “social and outgoing” while cat people tend to be more “creative, philosophical or...
Twenty missed calls from Fido is never a good sign.
People who want to relinquish their dogs or cats must have an appointment. Shelter workers then assess whether they can help the pet stay with its owner.
Most people dream about winning the Mega Millions or Powerball — but they should be careful what they wish for. It's not uncommon for lottery winners to wind up with nothing but wrecked...
Love don't cost a thing! This "Bachelor in Paradise" star is all smiles in her $18 bikini top.
Authorities believe the shop owner stole the card - worth around $580,000 - but weren't able to find it on his person.
Upgrade your backyard hangs with this chic piece, marked down by 64 percent. Not a typo.
In Hong Kong, where land is at a premium and burials are expensive, pet owners can choose "green burials" at more than a dozen animal crematoriums - an option that Kent Luk, who runs a dog shelter, says brings compassion to their deaths. Luk, owner of the city’s Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter, takes care of about 500 strays at a time.
Although eating at home is cheaper than eating out, you can find ways to save more. Check out these mistakes you might be making at the store to cut your bill.
The dogs and puppies were removed from shelters in advance of the storm to make room for animals displaced by Ida.
Sometimes dogs need a little help getting out of bed too.
With all the tricks ‘n treats, your pup deserves to get in on the Halloween action.
Animal shelters across the country are hitting critical capacity; some shelters are seeing an influx as people return to work after staying home during the pandemic, others believe evictions are to blame.
Labor Day weekend (and the week of) features perhaps the biggest furniture sales of the year when you can find great deals on new furniture for your home –from sofas to mattresses to vanities at steep price discounts and desks and mattresses for hundreds off regular retail prices. Labor Day Furniture Sales to Expect Make …
Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...
As the owner of a dog shelter in Hong Kong, it's important to Kent Luk that dogs are treated with compassion both in life and death.Luk runs the city's Paws Guardian Rescue Shelter and takes care of about 500 strays at a time. Many of them end up staying with him until their death.But in Hong Kong, where land is at a premium and burials are expensive Luk says their bodies would end up in a landfill site if given to the government.Instead, he arranges them a respectful cremation at a nearby animal funeral parlour which charges him a symbolic fee."Well, as for cremation, us here in Hong Kong see it as a suitable method. As Hong Kong doesn't have any official, decent and respectful location to place them (after they die). Usually, if you give (dead animals) to the AFCD (Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department), they will end up in the landfill. They will be considered to be animal carcass material. And we don't want them to end up with the trash."The Rainbow Bridge Cremation Services is one of more than a dozen animal crematoriums in Hong Kong offering so-called 'green burials.'Other pet owners, like Joey Wong, pay higher rates of up to $180 to have their animals cremated.For Wong, it was important that her cat Suet Suet, had the same funeral rites as a human.She also wanted to spread the cat's ashes at the foot of a palm tree on her balcony.
These Travelpro suitcases charge your phone — and the discounts will have you flying high.
Cozy area rugs, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, furniture for every room in the house — and many of these sales end at midnight!
Score an amazing deal on mattresses from Saatva, Puffy, Tuft & Needle, and more during Labor Day 2021.