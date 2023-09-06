'If you're Black, watch yourself' in Delaware, NAACP says, calling for police transparency

Black people are not safe in Delaware, the NAACP said at a press conference Wednesday, as it intensified pressure on state authorities to be more transparent and release video of last week's fatal officer-involved shooting of Tremaine Jackson.

Police said Jackson had been shoplifting at Lowe's Home Improvement when the altercation and eventual gunfire ensued last Thursday.

NAACP members also called for the disbandment of special police units involved in the Aug. 31 deadly incident in the New Castle area, adding these units have brutalized the Black community.

Richard Smith, President of the Delaware NAACP, speaks at a press conference on Wednesday September 6, 2023 calling for transparency following the fatal police shooting of Tremaine Jackson outside the Lowe's near New Castle last week.

"What I say to people when they come to Delaware," NAACP Delaware State Conference of Branches President Richard Smith said. "If you're Black, watch yourself in the state of Delaware because the police will kill you."

The statements were made Wednesday morning outside the Hessler Boulevard Lowe's not far from where 28-year-old Jackson was fatally shot in the chest by Delaware State Police. Also in attendance was the mother of Jackson's three sons and lawyers representing the family.

Delaware State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What do police say happened?

According to police, the Governor's Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team were at the Lowe's just before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 to apprehend Jackson, who they said was a "known fugitive" shoplifting at the store.

Jackson had been under investigation for several crimes since July 2022 and police knew he had multiple arrest warrants in Delaware and Pennsylvania for felony crimes and other offenses, Delaware State Police said in a statement.

Additionally, police said that during the month of August, Jackson was involved in a string of high-speed car chases, resulting in crashes. Police said that because Jackson's history of evading arrest posed a risk to public safety and due to his apparent involvement in criminal activities, police were actively attempting to arrest Jackson.

According to police, Jackson was trying to leave the store with a cart full of items. Officers tried to stop him, but he ran to a "getaway" vehicle parked behind the home improvement store. Jackson continued to ignore commands to stop and hit an unmarked state police truck while attempting to flee.

Troopers shot Jackson "when he continued to drive in a manner that placed officers in imminent danger," police said in a statement.

What do we know about Tremaine Jackson?

Smith and others acknowledge Jackson was a homeless man, who stole to support his drug habit.

What they want to know is how a man whose criminal record consists of mostly non-violent crimes ends up being shot dead by police.

