What should you do if you're caught in a multi-car pileup?

Reuters

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. The issue was traced to possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components, Daimler said. The news was first reported by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter Daimler sent to some 800,000 Mercedes-Benz owners affected by the defect that said "the risk of a fire could not be ruled out."