What should you do if you're caught in a multi-car pileup?
Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups can be avoided.
Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups can be avoided.
Hours after Pitt announced Dec. 30 it was temporarily moving to remote instruction, Penn State announced it would resume in-person instruction as usual when classes start Monday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said hundreds of drivers stranded for over 24 hours should be freed by tonight.
The automaker, which headquarters its domestic manufacturing in Marysville, Tuesday reported an 8.9% increase in sales for 2021 that included record results for light trucks and electrified vehicles. Honda (NYSE:HMC) bounced back in the first half of the year as it lapped the pandemic-impacted spring of 2020, but monthly sales then declined every month starting with August, including a 23% drop in December sales as supply chain issues — namely the availability of key microchips — took hold. Electrified vehicle sales surpassed 100,000 units in the year for the first time.
A property owner recently stumbled across the wreckage.
A 68-year-old man and his sister, whom he was driving to work, were killed in last week’s Brightline crash at the Broward and Miami-Dade border, Aventura police said Monday.
He was responding to a traffic stop when he lost control of the vehicle, officials say.
Some have been stuck on the road since noon after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought traffic to a halt.
As of Tuesday morning, drivers in northern Virginia have been stuck for more than 15 hours on I-95 after a crash and icy conditions shut down traffic.
The never-before-seen technology has several advantages, but the idea stemmed from airport-gate space limitations and the 777X's huge wingspan.
Mercedes says the Vision EQXX concept car can drive 620 miles on a full battery. That's over 200 miles farther than the best Tesla.
Chassis bits and brakes lifted straight from the 911 Turbo nudge the GTS closer to GT territory.
Drivers became stuck on Virginia's I-95 road on Monday, and are still waiting to be freed. Many said they were worried about running out of supplies.
Officials said the Tuesday morning crash was so bad the transmission and motor flew out from the car. The driver, who was the sole occupant, died.
As a solo traveler, I spent days riding Amtrak trains with my summer Rail Pass. From kind passengers to fresh meals, here's what I found surprising.
Have you seen this thing before?
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. The issue was traced to possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components, Daimler said. The news was first reported by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter Daimler sent to some 800,000 Mercedes-Benz owners affected by the defect that said "the risk of a fire could not be ruled out."
With a respected nameplate, extra room and available AWD, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross has some appeal for Toyota buyers, but the competition is better.
A teenager who was seriously injured in a crash along with two other teens in November told an emergency department nurse that the group went to a Salem restaurant before the crash because they knew their IDs wouldn't be checked, according to court documents.
This incredible classic Ford boasts plenty of powerful ponies under the hood and a few NASCAR mods to serve as tribute to the racing cars of old.
Milwaukee has a lot of streets named after other cities that are located all over Wisconsin. Can they get you to where they're named after?