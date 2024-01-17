What you're entitled to as a No Labels voter: Nothing, according to the court

The newly formed No Labels Party doesn't have to run candidates in Arizona's primary election, a court ruled.

The nascent No Labels Party, which maintains its only interest is to possibly put forth a presidential ticket in November’s general election, has said in so many words that Arizonans who want to run for local office under its banner can go pound sand.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled the party has the right to do just that.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge John Tuchi — pending an expected appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — essentially stops dead in their tracks five Arizonans who filed paperwork to run as a No Labels candidate for state office.

No Labels has more freedom than voters

The decision hinged on the constitutionally protected freedom to associate.

No Labels lays greater claim to the right: that it has the authority to determine what offices it seeks and who it nominates for office, if any at all.

The Secretary of State’s Office argues that the nearly 19,000 voters who have registered as No Labels, including the five who filed candidate statements of interest, would be deprived of their freedom of association, including the right to participate in the state primary election.

Tuchi sided with No Labels, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a political party’s “determination of the boundaries of its own association, and of the structure which best allows it to pursue it political goals, is protected by the Constitution.”

For No Labels of Arizona, that structure included a desire not to field any state candidates or hold a state primary election.

Party said it would have a primary ballot

The ruling is unsatisfying in parts.

For instance, it acknowledges that the five people who filed to run as No Labels candidates may be explained in part by No Labels’ nomination petition to become a political party in Arizona.

It stated that those who signed it (some 56,000 Arizonans) were requesting that the party “be represented by an official party ballot at the next ensuing regular primary election, to be held on August 6, 2024.”

Blocking candidates: Law may not be on No Labels' side

Yet, that expectation — from candidates and voters alike — can be vanquished at will by the party.

“(T)he Party members and voters do not have rights, associational or otherwise, in selecting a nominee for an office the Party is not seeking,” according to the judge’s opinion.

Bylaws came after candidates filed

The ruling also faulted No Labels for putting the onus on the court and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to not accept statements of interest from No Labels candidates.

“This lawsuit,” the judge wrote, “would have been avoided if the Party had enforced its bylaws on its members or certain registered members of the Party had complied with the Party’s bylaws.”

Yet, No Labels of Arizona adopted its constitution and bylaws Aug. 11, 2023, after two of the five individuals had already filed statements of interest.

That puts the ruling’s description of the two people as acting “either unaware or in disregard of the Party’s intention” in different light.

18,799 Arizona voters now have nothing

There’s debate to be had about the case and the ruling’s potential to shield No Labels from having to file campaign finance disclosures under Arizona law, given that it is not supporting any candidates for state office.

And one of the five would-be No Labels candidates, Richard Grayson — a Joe Biden supporter and self-described agent provocateur out to sabotage the new party — has added to the oddity of No Labels’ presence in Arizona.

But at the moment, the 18,799 registered No Labels voters in Arizona have nothing in the game other than the political label. And they’ll have to like it.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No Labels Party voters get no primary candidates, court ruling says