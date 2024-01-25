If you're flying to or from Louisville, you might be able to get a trading card. Here's how

Do you enjoy flying? Or do you hate it and want to make your flight experiences a little more positive?

Varying airlines traveling to and from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport, including Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines, have trading cards, all of which can be collected by frequent flyers. All you have to do is ask a flight attendant if you can see the pilot before or after a flight, and participating airlines are likely to have them.

However, it appears participating organizations are facing a shortage of trading cards after the trend blew up on TikTok in 2023.

A Delta Airlines plane takes off form John Glenn Columbus International Airport in August 2022.

On Dec. 12, TikTok user and Delta flight attendant @tay_shearer, posted a video saying the airline was facing a shortage of the cards, and the rumor was the company was ordering more.

“Rumor on the street that Delta just ordered hundreds of thousands of more because literally we’re out so if you ask your pilot on the next flight and he says that they’re out, believe them because it was hard just to get this one,” she said. “It literally blew up overnight. Now, every single flight, we have at least five people asking for these cards. We’ve run out. We’ve literally run out. These are like random antiques now.”

Just two days prior, on Dec. 10, Delta pilot and TikTok user @flywithaviatormark posted a video sharing a similar experience.

“I’ve carried around a stack of these trading cards since I started at Delta and I have passed out more trading cards in the last week at Delta than I have passed out in my entire time at Delta. So, anyway, they’re becoming pretty popular so if you are on one of my flights hit me up and I should be able to take care of you now. Sorry for the folks I had to say no to because I ran out of them on this last trip.”

Many customers are excited to hop on their next flight to start their trading card collection, while others are upset that so many people found out about the trend.

Traveler @scottwerner posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday saying “Flying @Delta twice this week and can not wait to ask for trading cards from our pilots. Really hoping they have some!”

Yet others, such as X user @B_Garelick, posted a photo of his extensive collection on Dec. 13, 2023, expressing his frustrations. “You merely adopted the Delta aircraft trading cards. I was born in it, molded by it.”

While Delta Air Lines may have been at the forefront of this trend, other airlines including Spirit and United Airlines are participating.

According to a Spirit Airlines post from Jul. 11 on X, formerly Twitter, the company released a new set of available cards, saying “We’ve got some all-star players of our own.”

The message chain showed six differing trading cards available for collection.

Delta was unavailable for immediate comment.

