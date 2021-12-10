'You're going to dig your own grave': Rockledge man arrested on attempted murder charge

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Rockledge man faces a charge of attempted murder after his girlfriend told police he choked her three times and told her to dig her own grave, an arrest affidavit said.

Charles Earwood, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted second degree murder and domestic battery by strangulation.

Tuesday, a woman called Rockledge police to report a battery that occurred Monday, an arrest affidavit shows. During an interview with Rockledge police, she said she has been living in a wooded area in Rockledge with Earwood, her boyfriend of about two months. They had several arguments recently, she told police.

A police affidavit laid out what allegedly happened Monday:

The woman, who had left the campsite for about five days following an argument, returned Monday to gather property in case she needed to leave. She told police she fell asleep inside the tent. She said Earwood was not there at the time.

Earwood showed up about an hour and a half later with beer and a shovel with a plastic bag covering the blade. At first, he acted normal and kissed the woman on the forehead, saying, "The baby has finally come home," according to the affidavit.

He was sober when he got to the camp, though he quickly drank four beers, police said. He then allegedly told the woman she was going to die, saying, "You're going to dig your grave, that's what the shovel is for."

No help for homeless camp: 'Literally nowhere else they can go': Homeless camp shutdown leaves people with few options

Attempted murder arrest: Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrests 'naked man' who hit woman with truck, then choked her on roadside

He repeated that the shovel was for her and her boyfriend. The woman did not report being involved with another man.

Earwood began to bump his head against hers and push against her, demanding she lie down and go to sleep. He shouted derogatory terms at her and threw her property around the tent. After finishing another can of beer, he struck her near the eye with the empty can, police said.

Story continues

When the woman told Earwood she wanted to leave, Earwood picked up a Milwaukee knife and put it on her lap, telling her to pick it up, police said. She said she did not wat to pick it up, as she thought he might use it as an excuse to hurt her. Earwood took the knife from its sheath and threw the knife back on her lap, telling her to fight for her life because she was going to die that night, according to police. She continued to refuse to pick it up, even as Earwood picked up a machete and tried to get her to pick up the knife, according to the police.

When the woman attempted to leave the tent, Earwood threw an empty beer can at her, which hit her near her mouth, police said. He grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back into the tent. According to police, he then climbed on top of her, straddling her chest, and used both of his hands to choke her until she temporarily lost consciousness. Throughout the altercation, Earwood choked her about three times to the point that she lost control of her bladder and bowels, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Earwood stopped because he seemed distracted by a sound. She told Earwood she needed to use the bathroom, and he told her not to run or he would kill her. He added that when she returned from using the bathroom, she would be digging her grave and he would bury her.

As the woman pretended to use the bathroom outside the opening of the tent, Earwood told her to "write maps." Unsure of what this meant, she asked Earwood to give her a flashlight so she could look for a pen to write the maps, telling police she planned to run. She then fled the area, running for about 20 minutes until she made it to a convenience store, where she used a phone to call a friend.

Police observed abrasions on the back of her next that "appeared to be consistent with finger imprints," as well as an abrasion on the left side of her neck and abrasions on her breasts.

Earwood is being held at the Brevard County Jail on no bond.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rockledge police arrest man on attempted murder charge