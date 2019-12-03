'You're going to feel welcomed': Why more Latinos in the US are leaving the Catholic Church for Islam

UNION CITY, New Jersey — Luis Lopez battled nerves as he walked to the front of the crowded prayer hall in Union City with his son. Together, they repeated word-for-word in Arabic the Shahada, the profession of faith required to convert to Islam.

“There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah," they declared at the mosque, located in a columned brick building that once housed a Cuban community center.

For Lopez, the conversion and embrace by the congregation four months ago brought a feeling of peace and a recognition of how far he’d come from a life that nearly ended 22 years ago in gang violence.

“They told me, ‘Come to the mosque, you’re going to feel welcomed,’” said Lopez, 41, a truck driver and former professional boxer from North Bergen.

With their religious journey, Lopez and his 21-year-old son joined a growing segment of the Latino population who are leaving Christianity for Islam. About 8% of all Muslim Americans adults are Latino, according to a 2017 report from the Pew Research Center, increasing by about a third from 2011.

In interviews, Latino converts said they are drawn to Islam because of the intense devotion to God, a simplicity in faith and focus on community that they failed to find in their former faith. But their conversion often is not easy, as they break ties with family and their Christian upbringing.

They are also choosing the faith at a time when Latinos and Muslims alike feel targeted by President Donald Trump's rhetoric and his increasingly restrictive immigration policies for both groups. Reports of hate crimes are on the rise, while Muslims bristle against their depiction in the media. Yet for some, the shared experience of living as a minority in the U.S. is a powerful attraction.

'No reason to fear’

Lopez, who moved to the U.S. from Puerto Rico as a child, sparred alongside Muslims while boxing who became close friends. Two events prompted him to change his life: a gang-related stabbing in 1997 and the birth of his son a year later.

At his friends' urging, he visited a mosque and started reading about the faith. But it was his son’s desire to convert years later that prompted him to finally make the leap.

Lopez's son, a college student also named Luis, was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Church. While he and family members drifted away from their faith, he still felt a pull toward spiritual life. Islam appealed to him because it focused on prayers to God alone and not God and Jesus or saints, he said.

About 94% of Latino Muslims cited the desire for a more direct, personal experience of God as a reason for converting, in a survey of 560 converts reported in "Latino Muslims in the United States," a 2017 report in the Journal of Race, Ethnicity, and Religion.

“From that first day, when people stayed to see us become Muslims, that was it. They find joy in it. They are genuinely happy for people who converted,” the younger Lopez said.

They are choosing Islam at a time when bias, discrimination and hate crimes are a concern. Both father and son said they didn't believe stereotypes that painted Muslims broadly as extremists or terrorists.

"They can say what they want. There is no reason to fear because you are doing the right thing," Lopez, 21, said.

A break with tradition

But for other converts, the embrace of Islam created rifts.

Khadijah Noor Tanju, who came to the U.S. from Colombia when she was 9, clashed with family who felt she was rejecting her culture and Catholic faith. A former choir singer, Tanju, whose birth name is Carol, sang in a church choir and performed the Catholic sacrament of confirmation.

Tensions surfaced when she married a Turkish-American man and relatives made comments about Muslims as terrorists, she said.

Khadijah Noor Tanju says the Maghrib prayers at her Hackensack home on November 22, 2019. Raised Catholic, Tanju, a Colombian native, converted to Islam in June 2015. More