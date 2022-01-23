🌱 You're Hired + Proposed Bottle Bill + Christmas Light Poll

Hello, Bedford! It's me again, Paula Constance, your host of the Bedford Daily.

Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

Will a bottle bill pass in New Hampshire? Previous attempts have failed, but those supporting a proposed bottle bill that will pay 10-cents for discarded cans and bottles in Bedford and all of New Hampshire say this year could be different. There has been an increase in public awareness and environmental concern about how the state deals with solid waste. Proponents say the bill will reduce roadside litter and increase recycling rates, which can be "three times higher," according to the Container Recycling Institute. The proposed bill would establish a 10-cent deposit on beverage containers, including aluminum cans and glass beer and soda bottles, plastic water bottles, and glass wine and liquor containers. When bottles and containers are collected, a dime will be paid for every bottle that is redeemed. You can read more about this story here: (New Hampshire Bulletin) To attract employees, businesses like U-Haul in Manchester are offering cash bonuses for new employees. The economic turmoil caused by the pandemic has people are reevaluating their work situations and changing jobs, starting a new business, or retiring, and is creating headaches for employers who want to attract and keep employees. New Hampshire had one of the highest rates of people leaving jobs between October and November, according to federal job numbers released Friday. The City of Lebanon offered snowplow drivers that have a commercial driver's license $50 per hour, or $2,000 a week, to fill four job openings. One person applied and was hired. Lebanon City Manager Shaun Mulholland said if you are looking for a new opportunity, this is the time to market yourself. (The Union Leader) A few homes still have Christmas lights up in Bedford and around New Hampshire. An article by Union Leader NHWeekend Editor Julia Ann Weekes asked people in an informal poll how long they keep their Christmas lights up. Some people said that Christmas lights go up the day after Thanksgiving (at the earliest) and are turned off right after Little Christmas on Jan. 6, also known as the Feast of Epiphany. Others said they decided to keep their lights up longer to cheer them up during COVID-19. You can read the full story here: (The Union Leader)

Today in Bedford:

From my notebook:







