'You're laid off. Sorry.' When coronavirus closed colleges, student workers lost jobs

As the University of Wisconsin-Madison joined universities around the country in shutting down dorms, classrooms and event venues because of coronavirus, Jennifer Morzfeld found herself wading through a barrage of emails.

In the midst of finding out about her coursework, the junior political science and international affairs student got one message in particular that left her with a pressing concern, one that thousands of college students now face.

Had she just been laid off?

"We got an email from somebody at the (Memorial Union) saying that student workers are nonessential workers so anybody who has a job at the union is not able to work anymore," Morzfeld said. "That was pretty much the gist of it. They didn't provide resources or tell us what we can do — if we can apply for unemployment, if we can still be paid in some capacity."

Morzfeld is one of 10,000 hourly student workers at UW-Madison alone, paying her way through school on her own. Thousands of other students across the country are in the same, or a similar, situation. They have found out they are "nonessential" workers, without the pay they relied on to cover tuition, rent and other living expenses.

Jennifer Morzfeld, a junior and political science major at UW-Madison, works on a class assignment on March 25 at her Milwaukee home. Morzfeld normally works three jobs to pay for rent and other expenses at her apartment and is among the many who are unable to work because of the coronavirus pandemic. More

Campus administrators recognize the problem. In an email to students March 26, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone acknowledged the rapid move to online courses was tough enough, but "those who had campus jobs and have not been able to continue in those jobs are struggling to pay bills."

UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee announced plans to make payments to their student hourly workers in late March, and other UW System institutions will follow suit with their own payment plans, a system spokesman told the Journal Sentinel.

The payments won't go far. UW-Madison will pay most of its students $260 in total over two pay dates in April. UW-Milwaukee will provide a one-time, $200 payment to its more than 3,100 student hourly workers. Some students have the ability to work remotely and will get the payment in addition to any hours they log.

Campus leaders haven't decided whether to make payments to students beyond those April payments.

"It's definitely a very small amount for what a lot of people need to pay for a lot of things," said Bethany Deyo, a UW-Milwaukee junior studying digital arts and culture and media studies. "I do appreciate our campus is trying to do something. I understand they probably can't do too much. I just wish there was something more that could be done."

Deyo works 18 to 25 hours a week for the campus' student transportation service "Be On the Safe Side," earning about $400 per biweekly paycheck. Most of one check each month goes just to cover rent.

UW-Madison's plan came as a little relief to Morzfeld, who left her three jobs in Madison — two of them on campus and the third at a Cold Stone Creamery — but not her lease. She'd already applied to work at the same pizza parlor as her dad and considered picking up hours at a grocery store near her family home in Milwaukee.

"Definitely glad to be getting at least a portion of my income," she said.

What about students in need or on work-study?

All this comes at a time when universities are already dealing with room-and-board refunds. In the UW System, those refunds are expected to hit $78 million.

UW-Madison hasn't broken out room-and-board refunds but estimates the pandemic overall will cost at least $100 million.

Many universities, including UW-Oshkosh, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison, have set up funds to supplement students' emergency needs and are encouraging those who need more financial help to apply for those funds or emergency loans.