If You're in the Military, Maybe Don't Take That Home Genetic Test

The Department of Defense advised troops against taking inexpensive genetic testing kits.



DoD says the kits could provide inaccurate information.

The data could be used by unscrupulous parties against the U.S. military.

The U.S. Department of Defense circulated a memo warning troops against using inexpensive home genetic testing kits. The memo cited the possibility of troops getting incorrect information about their genetic medical history but also the possibility that unknown parties could use the information to create “security consequences” that pose a risk to military operations.

According to an exclusive by Yahoo News, the memo warns soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen that, “[direct-to-consumer] genetic tests are largely unregulated and could expose personal and genetic information, and potentially create unintended security consequences and increased risk to the joint force and mission.” The memo does not explain what those “unintended security consequences” are.

The genetic testing industry promises to unlock the secrets of your genetic past, presenting customers with a full genetic breakdown that includes family history and genetic predispositions to certain diseases and disorders. One issue is that the industry is largely unregulated. Although some companies have strict privacy concerns, others have been known to share information with law enforcement and others without the direct consent of their customers.

Typically genetic testing companies share anonymized data—data stripped of personal information. But in February 2019, FamilyTreeDNA revealed it regularly gave the FBI access to its database, allowing it to compare crime scene DNA against the genetic information of its customers. Such testing has provided key evidence in many unsolved crime cases, including the investigation that eventually caught the Golden State Killer .

The Pentagon isn’t concerned about that sort of sharing. Instead, it’s likely more concerned about what happens if a potentially hostile foreign government gains access to genetic testing databases. For example, foreign governments could use the data to gather compromising information on individual military personnel, using it blackmail people into committing acts of espionage...or worse.

The total U.S. military population is 3.5 million, with several million more spouses and dependents. That’s a big chunk of the genetic testing pool suddenly off-limits to testing companies. The Pentagon’s warning, while seemingly premature, could lead to industry-wide reforms in the genetic testing business. That could lead to a better consumer experience for all Americans seeking to learn more about their genetic history—while preventing adversaries from using the same for nefarious purposes.

